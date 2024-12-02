KCPL free holiday events include visits with Santa, magician, winter wonderland, holiday market and more

December 2, 2024
Northern Kentuckians can save money this holiday season at the Kenton County Public Library with free events sure to bring cheer.

• Holiday Ornament Kits
Now through Saturday, December 7, Covington Branch

Stop by the children’s desk to pick up a holiday ornament kit. Supplies limited.

• Holiday Market
Friday, December 6, 4-8 p.m., Independence Branch

Enjoy live music and delicious cocoa while you browse unique holiday gifts made by local artists and crafters.

• Winter Wonderland
Friday, December 6 & Saturday, December 7, 6-8 p.m., Erlanger Branch

Enter a dazzling land of wondrous trees, animals, and mystical beings. Fairy lights will guide your way as you collect magical moments throughout the library, which has been transformed into a festive forest. Visit with Santa in a secret stand of trees, build a towering ice castle, navigate a log obstacle course, throw a snowball and gaze in awe at the spectacular northern lights. Capture a merry moment in the photo booth and enjoy hot chocolate or a sweet treat from Chloe’s Creations (for purchase). Watch the magic come alive with Joey Holt Circus. On Saturday, visit the Maker Market to do some holiday shopping.

• Cookies at the North Pole
Thursday, December 12, 6-7:30 p.m., Independence Branch

Be transported to the North Pole, where you can visit Santa’s workshop, create a craft and enjoy cookies while listening to holiday songs. Mrs. Claus and her helpful elves will pose with you for a selfie! Craft and cookies while supplies last.

• Cincinnati Civic Orchestra Holiday Concert
Thursday, December 12, 7-8:30 p.m., Covington Branch

The ensemble is one of our nation’s oldest all-volunteer symphony orchestras.

• Cocoa in a Jar
Friday, December 13, 3-5 p.m., Erlanger Branch

Drop in to make a one-of-a-kind gift for someone special. Fill your jar with a tsty cocoa mix, then decorate a tag so your jar is ready to gift. While supplies last. Best for ages 5 and older.

• Holiday Punch
Saturday, December 14, 7-8 p.m., Covington Branch

The Frisch Marionettes, Holiday Punch, a puppet show, will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:50 p.m.

Visit kentonlibrary.org/events for a complete list of programs.

