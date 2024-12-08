Covington kids can send express letters to Santa through Dec. 18 at City Hall’s North Pole Mailbox

Covington kiddos: do you know what you want for Christmas? The Covington Parks and Recreation team is here to help you get your letter off to Santa at the North Pole ASAP.

From now until Dec. 18, kids can drop off letters at the North Pole Mailbox in the lobby at City Hall at 20 W. Pike St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Be sure to include your full name and mailing address on the letter to get a reply.

And, in the spirit of the season, Covington families can look forward to a free holiday party as Parks & Rec will again host its “Happy Cov Holidays.”

The free event will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec.13, in the City Hall Commission Chambers at 20 W. Pike St. Kids can meet Santa, enjoy hot chocolate and snacks, listen to holiday stories, play games, and a participate in a coloring activity. The event is open to the public and no registration is necessary.

“We love putting this event on every year,” said Covington Recreational Program Coordinator Alicia Chappell. “It reminds us of what this season is really about – quality time with family and spreading holiday cheer. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, celebrate the joy of the season, and meet Santa.”

City of Covington