U.S. House overwhelmingly reauthorizes drug control office legislation sponsored by KY Rep. James Comer

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bipartisan bill sponsored by Rep. James Comer, R-Tompkinsville, to reauthorize the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) on a nearly unanimous 399-1 vote, sending the measure on to the Senate for their consideration.

Comer introduced the legislation to ensure federal agencies are properly equipped to hold drug traffickers accountable, particularly at the southwest border. The bipartisan bill will also reauthorize the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, which will help local law enforcement coordinate efforts to take down drug traffickers.

“Today, the House of Representatives took action to address the drug crisis claiming too many lives across our nation,” Comer said after the bill’s passage.

“The Office of National Drug Control Policy plays a key role in combating the fentanyl and drug epidemic devastating communities across the United States. My bipartisan ONDCP Reauthorization Act provides the necessary tools to combat this crisis. It ensures federal agencies responsible for securing the border and prosecuting drug traffickers are effectively using their resources to prevent illicit drugs from pouring across the southwest border. I urge the Senate to act swiftly on this bill so we can deliver it to the president’s desk for signature.”

Provisions of the bill (H.R. 9598), include: