DCCH Center for Children and Families marks milestone, celebrates 175th adoption

DCCH Center for Children and Families Celebrates is celebrating its 175th adoption. The moment comes full-circle for DCCH child Joseph, who started his journey as a resident in DCCH’s onsite care and ended with his recent adoption.

Brian Menendez, a 40-year-old single man had recently moved and was getting to know the Northern Kentucky area. He read the bible verse James 1:27 which reads, “religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows.” Something stirred, and Brian did an internet search for places to help orphans and came across DCCH Center for Children and Families in Ft. Mitchell. He immediately began the process to become a mentor for a child.

DCCH just marked their 175th anniversary of providing care for children since starting in 1848 as St. John Orphanage. Merging with St. Joseph Orphanage forming the Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home focusing on the healing of children abused and neglected entering the foster care system.

Brian was matched with Joseph, who was then 10 years old, in March of 2022. Brian and Joseph’s visits started on the DCCH campus together talking and building Lego sets. In time, Brian was able to take Joseph out during the day and they would attend church and do fun activities together.

Brian shared that he understood his role as a mentor. He wanted to be a safe and loving person for Joseph. During that time, Joseph was open with Brian about things that were occurring in his life. Brian was praying that Joseph would be able to leave DCCH Residential Program and be with a forever family. Brian shared that it never crossed his mind that he could become his family.

Months turned into years, and Joseph still was without the forever family. Brian and Joseph were out in the community one day and someone asked Joseph if Brian was his dad. Joseph nodded his head yes, while cautiously looking at Brian. For the first time, Brian realized that maybe he could be Joseph’s father. Brian prayed and talked with his pastor and those in leadership at church. They agreed that Joseph had become part of the church family.

Brian was introduced to Ron Bertsch, DCCH Foster Care and Adoption Director in the fall of 2023. Brian shared his heart and his desire to be a father and a safe home for Joseph. Brian started foster and adoptive classes through DCCH. When Brian was able to inform Joseph of his intention, Joseph was surprised and excited but still reserved because many other family opportunities had presented for him but had always fallen through.

Joseph progressed to having overnight visits with Brian, and then weekend visits and even spending longer times during school holidays. By February 2024, Jospeh and Brian were ready, and Joseph moved into Brian’s home full-time.

It wasn’t the easiest transition as Brian and Joseph had to learn to become father and son rather than mentor and mentee, but the bond was well started. In addition, Joseph enrolled at a new school. Brian and Joseph worked together through many obstacles to grow in attachment and trust with one another.

This summer, Brian took Joseph to his family’s home in Florida to meet Brian’s extended family. This was Joseph’s first time flying on a plane and the first time seeing the Atlantic Ocean and beach. As a 13-year-old, that made for quite a memorable experience.

Brian and Joseph have an incredible community surrounding them. Good friends from their church attended DCCH’s respite training to further support Brian and Joseph, providing childcare and respite when needed.

Joseph’s adoption marks the 175th adoption facilitated through DCCH.

DCCH Center for Children and Families