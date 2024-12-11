Prysmian Group’s Paul Furtado to be featured speaker at NKYP Jan. 9 Lunchtime Leader Chat

The NKY Chamber’s Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) has announced Paul Furtado, chief operating officer at Prysmian North America, as the featured speaker for its next Lunchtime Leader Chat from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Prysmian North America located at 4 Tesseneer Dr. in Highland Heights.

The Lunchtime Leader Chat series provides an exclusive opportunity for NKYPs to connect with regional community and business leaders as they share professional development tips, lessons learned, industry insights, and personal mantras. Furtado will discuss his career journey and share what he has learned throughout his experience in various leadership roles increasing in scale and accountability within manufacturing operations.

“We are excited to have Paul Furtado join us for our next Lunchtime Leader Chat,” said Kyle Frizzell, NKY Chamber Director of Events. “This event provides young professionals in our region with a unique opportunity to learn from a leader who continues to make a significant impact in our region with his commitment to fostering a collaborative, results-oriented culture that is always working toward improvement. Attendees will have the chance to learn from his insights, ask questions and gain valuable guidance to advance in their careers.”

Furtado has worked in the manufacturing industry since 1994, where he has covered various leadership roles. He joined Prysmian after the acquisition of General Cable in 2018 and is now serving as Chief Operating Officer, a role he has held since 2021.

NKYP’s Lunchtime Leader Chat is $25 for NKY Chamber members and $30 for future NKY Chamber members. The NKYP rate is $20; NKYP Event Pass holders are admitted for free. Registration is required and available online at NKYChamber.com/Events.

The NKYP Event Sponsors are Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce