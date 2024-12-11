St. Elizabeth Edgewood named among top maternity providers in latest U.S. News & World Report rankings

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood has been rated High Performing in Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report. The distinction places St. Elizabeth Healthcare among the elite in maternity care and recognizes its dedication to delivering top-quality services for mothers and babies throughout the region.

This rating highlights the care provided by the teams at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood and its high quality OB-GYN services. The achievement is a result of its continuous efforts to enhance patient experiences and

outcomes.

“We’re passionate about our role as leaders in maternal health,” said Ellee Adams, director of women’s and children’s services. “This recognition is more than an accolade; it’s a validation of our commitment to excellence in maternity and newborn care. And it reflects the high standards we uphold every day in serving our families.”

For patients, the recognition means access to the highest level of maternity care, marked by advanced medical practices and compassionate, individualized attention. “Behind this recognition is a remarkable team of dedicated professionals,” said Adams. “Our nurses, midwives, obstetricians and support staff work together to provide compassionate, personalized care. It’s their expertise and empathy that make our maternity services truly exceptional.”

Patients can expect exceptional care and services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, including:

• 24/7 neonatology and perinatology care

• Breastfeeding and lactation consultants

• Childbirth classes

• Genetic counseling

• Immersive tub hydrotherapy during labor

• Maternal-fetal specialists

• Midwives

• Level III neonatal intensive care unit

• Perinatal depression screening and services

• Postpartum screening and services

• Private birthing suites

“The U.S. News recognition is a symbol of excellence, highlighting the extraordinary work done by our maternity team,” said Vera Hall, Chief Operating Officer. “We understand that patients have a choice in where they go for care, and we’re honored to serve more moms-to-be right here close to home. This recognition is not just about being the best; it’s about consistently striving to improve and innovate for the health and well-being of mothers and babies.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluated 680 hospitals in the United States that offer labor and delivery services. These hospitals submitted comprehensive data for evaluation.

U.S. News & World Report ranks the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care using a methodology based on quality metrics.

These measurements include the frequency of cesarean sections in lower-risk pregnancies, rates of complications in newborns, the prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding, instances of early elective deliveries, adoption of birth-friendly practices and the disclosure of racial/ethnic disparity data.

Learn more about St. Elizabeth’s approach to maternity care at the Family Birth Place at www.stelizabeth.com

For more information on the rankings, visit Maternity Hospital Ratings for St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood at health.usnews.com.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare