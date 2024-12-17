Enzweiler Building Institute names ’24 award winners: Drees Homes Foundation, Kenton County, Mike Borchers

The Enzweiler Building Institute, the region’s training center for the construction trades, named the recipients of its 2024 Annual Awards.

These awards celebrate individuals and organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to advancing construction education and supporting the future workforce through their involvement with the institute.

This year’s honorees exemplify the passion, dedication, and innovation needed to address the critical demand for skilled professionals in the building industry.

Award Recipients

Champion of the Year Award: Drees Homes Foundation

The Drees Homes Foundation has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to fostering construction education. Through generous financial support, resources, and advocacy, the foundation has enabled the Enzweiler Building Institute to expand its programs and reach more aspiring trades professionals.

Partner of the Year Award: Kenton County Fiscal Court

Recognized for its unwavering support of workforce development initiatives, the Kenton County Fiscal Court has played a vital role in creating opportunities for students to gain hands-on training and explore careers in construction. Their partnership has been instrumental in driving community-focused growth and innovation.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mike Borchers, Superintendent of Ludlow Independent Schools (retired)

With a lifelong dedication to education and workforce development, Mike Borchers has left an indelible mark on the construction trades community. His visionary leadership and tireless advocacy for career and technical education have inspired countless students to pursue rewarding careers in the trades.

“The 2024 award winners exemplify what it means to be champions for the construction industry. Their contributions have strengthened our mission to prepare the next generation of skilled trades professionals and ensure the vitality of the building industry in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky.

The awards were presented at the Enzweiler Building Institute’s recent Second Annual Gala Fundraiser. The event celebrated the institute’s accomplishments and raised funds to support student scholarships, program expansion, and state-of-the-art training facilities.

Enzweiler Building Institute