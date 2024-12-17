NKU honors 2,000 graduates in two ceremonies at 52nd commencement Saturday

Northern Kentucky University honored more than 2,000 graduates over two ceremonies during the university’s 52nd Commencement on Saturday.

NKU professor Dr. Julie Olberding gave the commencement address at both ceremonies.

Olberding is director of NKU’s Master of Public Administration program, and in 2024 received the Frank Sinton Milburn Outstanding Professor Award. Before Olberding’s more than 20-year career at NKU, she worked in government and nonprofit organizations. Her research focuses on nonprofit management, local government, community events, community development, economic development and student philanthropy.

Mikayla Griffith served as student speaker in the morning ceremony for the College of Education, College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Informatics. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from the College of Education, specializing in middle school math and social studies.

Harrison Perin served as student speaker in the afternoon ceremony for the Haile College of Business and the College of Health and Human Services. Harrison graduated summa cum laude with a Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling.

There are now more than 85,000 Northern Kentucky University graduates living and working in every corner of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and across the globe.

NKU has more than 15,000 students on its suburban campus. it is ranked in the top 30 out of 500 universities nationwide by The Wall Street Journal for exceptional value and is a regionally engaged university committed to delivering an innovative, student-centered education.

