Florence officials deliver children’s hand-made cards to city’s nursing homes

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The city of Florence delivered messages of cheer and holiday greetings to seniors across the city.

“We held a contest this year where we had students from area elementary schools make Christmas cards,” said Mayor Julie Aubuchon. “Instead of a coloring contest, we held a Christmas card contest, and we had a lot of response. After we announced the winners of the Christmas card contest, we decided we could visit senior centers and nursing homes and give those cards to people to brighten their day.”

With this in mind, Mayor Aubuchon, accompanied by Mrs. Santa, and Katie James, Human Resources Director set off to visit Belmont Terrace, located off Woodspoint Drive. Abby Bramlett, activities director, met the group and walked them down the hallways to visit the seniors who were in their rooms.

Mayor Aubuchon greeted each person with a cheerful Merry Christmas, gave them a card, then introduced Mrs. Claus, who gave them candy canes, if their diet allowed.

Several people were gathered in the main room and each of them received a handmade card and a candy cane. Many held conversations with the visitors, remarking on how pretty Mrs. Claus’ outfit was, and thanking them for the Christmas cards. Some commented on how well done the artwork was on the children’s cards.

Then the group went to Florence Park, where they visited with the residents.

But the Mayor wanted to visit as many people as possible. She is aware that so many of the people in nursing homes have very little to bring them joy, and she also realizes that things made by children have a purity all their own. So they also visited a third facility, Magnolia Springs, off Ewing Boulevard. The trio loved seeing the smiles on the patients’ faces as they received the cards.

The Christmas Card Contest was open to any student in grades 1 through 8. Winners came from Florence Elementary, St Henry Elementary, St Paul Elementary, Stephens Elementary, RA Jones Elementary, and Camp Ernst.

The contest and following distribution of the cards has been so popular that the city plans on repeating it next year.

“It is important to really see and reach those members of our community who are the most vulnerable,” said Mayor Aubuchon. “This is even more important at Christmas time when many are without family support. Florence has always been a caring community. Efforts such as this one to deliver messages of Christmas cheer from local students to our seniors showcases what is special about our city. I feel blessed to lead in such a caring community.”