Government briefs: Roundup of meetings this week – Covington, Boone County, Edgewood, Florence

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

COVINGTON

Covington Commissioners passed a resolution honoring Mayor Joe Meyer for his many achievements, not only in his two four year terms as mayor of Covington, but also his service in state roles from which he retired in 2013. Among the many contributions mentioned were his purchase of the IRS property, the increase in internet service during the pandemic, the fight against tolls for the new bridge, and the new Covington City building.

Mayor Elect Ron Washington handed over a copy of the resolution, and also the gavel. Washington said he personally wears size 14 shoes, but he feels that he will not be able to fill Mayor Meyer’s shoes. He likened being brought up to speed by Mayor Meyer these last few months akin to drinking from a firehose.

Commissioner Tim Downing told the mayor it is ‘understated that you have been a force of nature for the city.’ He said right after he and Meyer were elected, Meyer gave him 33 pages that he wanted to walk through, a sign that he wanted to hit the ground running.

Commissioner Steve Hayden also noted that the first meeting with Mayor Meyer was ordered, quiet, reasoned, and the efficiency of the government happened. “It did not take him years to turn the boat around in the harbor,” he said.

“This is the end of a journey that began for me 49 years ago,” Meyer said, mentioning all the changes that have taken place in those years. “Covington is succeeding beyond the best case scenario we could have imagined back in 1975. Look, you can see and feel the change all around. Just walk down Madison Avenue. Look at the sidewalk traffic, look at the reinvestment in the city, the business activity. All the people are moving back into the city, throughout the city. And the preference for our architecture, our values, our socialization opportunities are real, and they’re just beginning.

“In 2015, when several Covington people asked me to run for mayor, the circumstances weren’t very positive and there was a time of turmoil when I took office. But from that base we have constructed a new city government.”

Under Meyer’s leadership the city went from a blighted area to one of the 50 most desirable places to live by Money magazine.

“Politics in government is teamwork,” he said. “The city commissioners were all part and parcel to all the changes. We’re not done, we’re just beginning. The city’s best days are definitely just ahead. Public office is a sacred trust, and that’s an important thought. We work for the people of Covington. We are Covington. We’re quirky, historic, diverse, urban, safe, fun, inclusive and unapologetic. We are a city of opportunity. We are Covington.”

He thanked everyone, and said he was proud of his work in the city, in his hometown.

He exhorted the new commission and mayor to leave the city better than they found it. Meyer

gave Ron Washington an engraved gavel to start his leadership.

“For the last time, we stand adjourned,” he concluded.

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore took the fight out of the argument of whether the county should install three EV charging stations in the county by declaring that he would vote against the original resolution.

His reversal of opinion came because the county received word that the state had denied the request for a grant that would cover the cost of the county’s match for the OKI grant intended to install EV charging stations. Once the state denied that grant, the fiscal court realized that the project would not be revenue neutral, and the court decided it was not a good project, especially right now.

Judge Moore said he wanted to do a basic restart that clarified the issue for both sides of the argument. Commissioners agreed, and the original resolution was read again, but this time Judge Moore changed his vote from yes to no. The resolution went down to defeat, 4-0.

Sheriff Michael Helmig was honored for his career at Boone County, since he will retire next April.

“We owe you a debt of gratitude and thankfulness that we have had you for so long,” said Judge Moore. “Your service to this county and to this community is to be commended. You will be missed.”

He encouraged a round of applause for the Sheriff.

EDGEWOOD

Mayor John Link honored the outgoing council members Monday night, individually thanking them with a proclamation, and their own day in the city. Kim Wolking has been a councilmember for 6 1/2 years, and before that she was the Director of Parks and Recreation. She has served as Deputy City Clerk in the city, and her years of service add up to 25. Her day in the city is December 26. Darla Kettenacker has been a councilmember for 4 years. Her day in the city is December 27.

Fire Chief Tom Dickman presented a case asking council to increase the budget to be able to buy two more cardiac monitors and CPR devices. The current budget contains enough to buy one cardiac monitor and CPR device, at $67,000, and the company, Stryker, raises the prices twice a year, so if they bought two more, so that they had three sets, they could lock in the prices, as well as the service agreements.

He spelled out 4 options that the city could do. The first is to buy a cardiac monitor, which is the same as the two they have, with a Life Pack 35, but not the latest technology. The second option is to buy a monitor, but get a CPR device with an upgrade. The third option is to buy three new monitors, and trade in the two they already have, since one is four years old and one is six years old. That would cost approximately $234,000. This would upgrade all the technology so that each vehicle had the best devices to be able to save lives. Option four would be the same as 3, but it would be on a payment plan, with the first payment being $67,000 and six more payments totaling $31,286.19.

One of the differences in the technology is that with the older technology, the device that keeps doing CPR on the patient has to stop in order to get the information to catch up, and stopping CPR is extremely dangerous and life threatening. The newer technology allows the CPR to keep going while the information catches up.

Council took an intention vote, and they voted unanimously for option 4. Even though they thought it was very expensive, they agreed that the city should have the best lifesaving tools.

FLORENCE

Three police officers were given the Lifesaving Award for their actions on July 6, 2024. Sergeant Michael Gonterman, Officer Tyler Jackson, and Officer Hunter Jacobs were given the award honoring them for the way they handled the situation where four people were killed and others sustained serious injuries. Boone County Deputy Troy Greenlee was also awarded the Lifesaving award, but he was not at the meeting Tuesday evening. Detective Keith Guidice was given a letter of commendation for his calm handling of the situation.

Police Chief Jeff Mallery gave the men high praise for helping to save lives that fateful day. He also asked for a moment of silence for the four victims who were killed.

Fire chief Rodney Wren welcomed 6 new members to the fire department. Taking the oath of office were Cristian Espinoza and Zach Castleberry, both firefighter/paramedics, Sami Corbin, Jonna Wilson, Lauren Goldfuss, and Brooke Schermann, all firefighters.

Councilmembers took the oath of office, administered by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle M. Keller. Incumbent Council members Patricia Wingo, Gary Winn, David A. Osborne, and Lesley Chambers were sworn in, and joining them were former Mayor Diane Whalen, and Angie Cable.