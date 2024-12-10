Former student Maurice Kunz creates a new scholarship opportunity for Baker Hunt students

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has announced a new scholarship opportunity, the Maurice Kunz Scholarship.

Thanks to a donation from former student Kunz, Baker Hunt will offer the new Maurice Kunz Scholarship program. The 8-week beginner watercolor class is an opportunity for people of the community to experience the joy of a fine art class without the the stress of the cost and materials needed to attend such a class.

Accepted applicants will learn the art of watercolor painting, over the span of eight classes. No experience in watercolor painting is required.

The cost of this class and the materials are free with the acceptance into the Maurice Kunz Scholarship Program. Seats for this class are limited; Only 16 scholarship applicants will be accepted to take the class, taught by local artist Ken Buck.

Find scholarship details and the required application by searching Kunz at www.bakerhunt.org.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center