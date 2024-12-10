UK College of Medicine-NKY receives Maxon Foundation grant to support CCRU outreach clinics

The UK College of Medicine-NKY receives a $100,000 Grant from The Maxon Foundation to expand its CCRU outreach clinics in Northern Kentucky.

The Maxon Foundation, U.S. Bank, N.A., trustee, funding will play a pivotal role in expanding the program’s ability to deliver high-quality care to underserved communities.

The grant will support the opening of a new clinic and allow for the purchase of essential supplies and equipment to enhance services across all CCRU Outreach clinics.

These expansions reflect the CCRU’s commitment to improving access to health care for the most vulnerable members of our community.

Thie grant aligns with The Maxon Foundation’s mission, established by the late Glenway Maxon, Jr., to address critical health care needs, particularly to the underserved.

The CCRU Outreach program is sustained through this kind of support, alongside ongoing fundraising and grant-writing efforts led by our dedicated medical students.

“The group’s collaborative approach ensures the long-term success and reliability of CCRU Outreach, helping us continue to provide compassionate care where it is most needed.” said Dr. Holly Danneman, the medical director’s associate dean. ”We extend our deepest gratitude to The Maxon Foundation for their belief in our mission and their investment in the health of our community.”

The Compassionate Care Reaching YOU (CCRU) clinics are student-led and student managed and currently offer free care to Emergency Shelter of NKY residents, at Florence Christian Church, and at health fairs around the region. The team has built partnerships with Faith Community Pharmacy, ION, Brighton Center, Journey Recovery, Health Point, Blank’s Pharmacy, Ruwe Pharmacy and others, focusing on primary health care to underserved populations.

