It’s looking a lot like Christmas in Boone County — but Saturday is an especially fun-filled day

Celebrate Christmas in Boone County. There are plenty of activities throughout the week but Saturday, Dec. 7 is shaping up to be a fun-filled day in Boone County.

There’s something planned for everyone – from crafty kids to animal lovers and everyone in between. End the day with a Christmas tree lighting, led by none other than Santa Claus, Boone County native and Olympian Mariah Denigan and her coach.

Here’s the complete itinerary:



• Reindeer Games Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Boone County Enrichment Center (1824 Patrick Drive, Burlington) Kids ages 3-10 are invited to spend the morning playing Santa’s reindeers’ favorite games and making holiday crafts. The event is free and open to the public.



• Santa Paws Saturday, Dec. 7 from 12-2 p.m. Boone County Animal Shelter (5620 Idlewild Road, Burlington) Bring your favorite pet for a chance to meet the man in red. Santa will be at the Ron and Sherrie Lou Noel Boone County Animal Shelter. Get your furry friends in the holiday spirit and help raise money for the shelter. Digital copies of your pet’s photo with Santa will be available for a small donation.



• Dinsmore: Christmas in the Country Saturday, Dec. 7 & Sunday, Dec. 8 from 12-5 p.m. Dinsmore Homestead (5656 Burlington Pike, Burlington) Take a tour of the Dinsmore Homestead decked out for the holidays. Schedule your tour online. Admission is required. Adults (16 and over): $10, children ages 5-15: $3; children 4 and under are free.



• Florence Community Band: A Christmas Festival Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2-3:30 p.m. Boone County Public Library – Main Branch (1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington) Get in the Christmas spirit with the Florence Community Band and listen to some of your favorite Christmas carols. The event is free and open to the public. No registration required.



• Burlington Christmas Tree Lighting & Festivities Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m. Burlington Commons (2951 Washington Street, Burlington) Enjoy hot cocoa, snap a photo with Santa and let the little ones get creative at craft stations. Local bands will also be on hand to set the mood with Christmas music. And, around 6:30, Santa and Olympian Mariah Denigan will light the Christmas tree and kick off the Christmas season with fireworks. The event is free and open to the public. No registration required.



• Light Up the Fair Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5:30-10 p.m. Boone County Fairgrounds After the spectacular fireworks show at the Commons, head down to the Fairgrounds for their annual Light Up the Fair. This event runs from Nov. 15-Dec. 28 and features two miles of Christmas lights. Drive through the beautifully illuminated Fairgrounds and take in the millions of dazzling lights that bring the season to life. Tickets range from $7-$25 and can be bought online or at the gate.

• City of Florence Christmas Tree Lighting Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. Stop by the Florence Government Center to kick off the holiday season. Enjoy face painting, balloon characters, ornament decorating and elf craft stations. Get a photo with Santa and join in story time with Mrs. Claus



• Planning Commission: Our Boone County Plan 2024 – Open House Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. (Union Protection Fire District, Station 1)

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. (Virtual Event) The Boone County Planning Commission is offering the public two ways to attend the rescheduled Our Boone County Plan 2024 Open House that will focus on the Union/Richwood area. Residents can meet in person at Union Fire Protection District Station 1 (9611 U.S. 42) or join a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. (Both meetings will discuss the same materials.) Visit OurBooneCounty.com to register for the virtual meeting online or email plancom@boonecountyky.org.



• City of Union: Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m. Have a jolly morning at the Union Fire Station! This in-person event is perfect for kids of all ages who want to share their Christmas wishes with the man in red. Get ready for a delightful morning filled with laughter, smiles, and of course, a delicious breakfast filled with donuts, hot cocoa, crafts and more.



