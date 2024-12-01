Long season comes to an end for Wildcats with 41-14 loss to Louisville in Saturday’s Governor’s Cup

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

A long season ended for Kentucky on Saturday.

The Wildcats put the lid on a 4-8 campaign with a 41-14 loss to Louisville in the Governor’s Cup. The dismal finish — six losses in the last seven games — was the team’s worst finish since the 2013 season when the Wildcats went 2-10 in Mark Stoops’ first year as coach of the Wildcats.

Following a 20-17 upset of No. 15 Ole Miss on Sept. 28, the downward slide began with four straight Southeastern Conference losses. Kentucky lost six of its last seven games. The lone victory was a 48-6 win over Murray State two weeks ago.

The finish ended Kentucky’s unprecedented string of eight straight postseason appearances. Louisville ended a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats.

“Give them credit,” Stoops said. “We’ve been on the right side (of the rivalry) for many years and we know what it feels like to be on the right side of it. We know now, for the first time in a long time, what it feels like to be on the wrong side of it. It’s not very much fun.”

Stoops added his 12th season “wasn’t very good,” but took responsibility for the team’s poor showing this year.

“We didn’t do a good enough job in any area,” Stoops said. “There is no way around it. We failed in that area. We didn’t have the discipline that we needed and we didn’t play as good as we needed to. Every level needs to improve and accountability needs to happen.”

Stoops and his staff called on freshman quarterback Cutter Boley to jumpstart the Wildcats’ offense in place of veteran Brock Vandagriff, who started the first 11 games.

The Lexington Christian product struggled in his first collegiate start, a week after he threw for 160 yards in a 31-14 loss at No. 3 Texas last week.

Boley’s first four throws were incompletions. He completed six passes on 15 attempts for 48 yards and two interceptions in the first two quarters. Boley threw a 29-yard pass to Hardley Gilmore before the half, but the promising drive ended on Boley’s second interception inside the red zone.

Boley left in the third quarter after taking a hit on a pass play and didn’t return. Louisville’s Thor Griffith was ejected for targeting on the play.

Gavin Wimsatt completed the drive with two completions, including a 34-yard strike to Ja’mori Maclin that set up a 4-yard touchdown pass to Maclin with 9:22 left in the third quarter to prevent the shutout.

Wimsatt threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns, including an 83-yard touchdown pass to Maclin with 9:49 remaining. Maclin hauled in three passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Kentucky had three turnovers in the first half — a fumble and two interceptions — and managed just 107 yards and failed to convert a third down on seven attempts.

The Cats finished with five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumbles, including one in the third quarter that resulted in a 20-yard touchdown by the Cardinals.

“You just can’t do that,” Stoops said of his team’s miscues. “You can’t do that in any game, let alone a rivalry game.”

Kentucky managed just 328 total yards but failed to convert a third down on nine tries and were 0-for-1 on fourth down.

“We’ve got to get back to work and back to who we are – a tough, disciplined and very fundamental (football team),” Stoops said. “We weren’t always that this year and I understand that and I accept responsibility. … We”ll get it fixed and that excites and motivates me.”