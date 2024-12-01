Esperanza Latino Center to hold 4th annual Gala Fundraising Dinner Dec. 7

Esperanza Latino Center’s fourth annual Gala Fundraising Dinner will be held on Saturday, December 7, 6-10 p.m. at the NKU Student Union Ballroom, 20 Kenton Drive.

Join in for a night of celebration while supporting the Latino/Hispanic community of Northern Kentucky.

The 2024 Gala Fiesta is an opportunity to network and support the local Latino/Hispanic community.

Tickets and sponsorships are still available and can be purchased on the website. All ticket purchases include dinner, a drink voucher, and music.

Throughout the course of 2024, Esperanza’s 5th year in operation, it has continued to grow and expand its impact within the community.

Esperanza looks forward to celebrating with everyone that has supported the organization along the way with a night of dance, drinks, and dinning.



For all inquires regarding tickets or sponsorships, please contact Katherine@esperanzanky.org.

https://secure.givelively.org/event/esperanza-latino-center-of-northern-kentucky-inc/esperanza-latino-center-2024-gala-fiesta

Esperanza Latino Center of Northern Kentucky is the premier center in Northern Kentucky advocating for and providing services and resources to the Hispanic/Latino and multicultural community in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati Area.

It is a welcoming place for the community to gather or seek assistance.