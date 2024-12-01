meetNKY offers suggestions for taking the stress out of holiday entertaining

Hosting during the holidays can be stressful – ensuring there’s enough room for everyone, keeping everyone entertained, making plans for everyone’s ages and interests – but it doesn’t have to be.

meetNKY, Northern Kentucky’s Convention & Visitors Bureau, is sharing the top places to stay, sip, eat, and enjoy the holiday festivities with out-of-town visitors.

‘Tis the Season to Explore NKY

Mainstrasse Village Christkindlmarkt – Located in an enchanting Northern Kentucky village in Covington, the Christkindlmrkt is taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 8. Enjoy shopping for unique gifts from vendors all over the tri-state, grab something to eat, or have a drink at one of the local establishments.

Deck the Y’alls Lightfest – Thomas More Stadium, home of the Y’alls baseball team in Florence, will be transformed into a magical light display November 22 through January 1, 2025, with more than 2.5 million brilliant lights and dazzling decorations. With holiday activities, ice skating, food, drinks, and more, you won’t find a bigger, brighter celebration anywhere else. Tickets can be purchased here.

Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland – From November 29 through December 24, the Newport Aquarium turns into a Water Wonderland full of playful penguins, colorful holiday lights, and a flurry of magical bubbles! See Scuba Santa swim underwater with a tank full of sharks and tell him what you want for Christmas – Scuba Santa can see, hear, and speak with you while he’s underwater surrounded by all his fishy friends! Tickets can be purchased here.

Light Up the Levee – Get into the holiday spirit at the Levee with festive fun all season long! Enjoy Santa meet and greets every Saturday, a cozy breakfast with Santa at Velocity Esports, Holiday Trivia Nights at Bridgeview Food Hall, local group holiday performances and more.

Holly Jolly Days – The Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park gets into the holiday spirit with this annual attraction, which includes an animated “Holiday Toy Trains” exhibit, hands on LEGO makerspace and “A Window Through Time” nostalgic Christmas display with vintage feather trees, German ornaments and antique décor from the 19th- and early-20th-centries. On display through Jan. 12, 2025.

Light Up the Fair – The Boone County Fairground is transformed into a drive-through winter wonderland. Illuminated by 2-miles of twinkling Christmas lights and synchronized holiday tunes, visitors can enjoy this festive display through Dec. 28.

BB Riverboats Holiday Cruises – With the whole family in town, many are looking for something fun to do before Santa makes his way down the chimney. Come aboard and let the team at BB Riverboats take you on a scenic cruise down the Ohio River during one of the most beautiful times of the year.

ChristmasTime at Ark Encounter – Bring the family for an unforgettable evening of festive lights, live music and shows, holiday dining, gift shopping, and more at the life-size Noah’s Ark! ChristmasTime will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning on November 29 and through the new year on select days.

Places to Stay and Sleigh

Hotel Covington & North by Hotel Covington – In the heart of Covington, Ky. and minutes from downtown Cincinnati, these award-winning hotels offer historic charm and modern character. These two historical buildings offer sophisticated luxury, with no detail spared. Guests can choose a boutique experience in spacious Hotel Covington or upgrade to apartment style 1–2-bedroom lofts and suites at North by Hotel Covington. Not to mention, these boutique hotels are known for their holiday decor.

Marriott at RiverCenter – Only steps from the banks of the Ohio River, the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter welcomes guests to Covington The hotel is within walking distance to popular attractions, including Cincinnati’s entertainment district, The Banks and Paycor Stadium (home of the Cincinnati Bengals). Grab a meal or drink in the restaurant or workout in the hotel fitness center before taking a swim in the indoor pool. After a successful day of exploring, retreat to the redesigned guest rooms with beautiful views of the riverfront and Cincinnati skyline.

Willis Graves Bed & Breakfast – Only four miles from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, this bed and breakfast is a little slice of heaven nestled in the rolling hills of Kentucky and is the perfect getaway for out-of-town family.

Weller Haus Bed, Breakfast & Event Center – This historic, luxurious property is decorated during the holidays from the inside out and offers modern conveniences with rooms that include large two-room suites, whirlpool spa tubs designed for a couple, and fireplaces. Less than two miles from Cincinnati’s business district and within walking distance to the many shops, restaurants, and breweries of the area, this is the perfect stay for guests looking for a home away from home during the holidays.

Hilton Garden Inn Florence – The new Hilton Garden Inn Florence Cincinnati Airport South isn’t far from CVG and is perfect options for hosting larger groups. The hotel offers connecting rooms, pet-friendly options, an onsite restaurant and 24-hour fitness center, all just a few minutes from many food and shopping options.

Making Spirits Bright

Winter WonderYard at Covington Yard – Covington Yard transforms for the third year in a row into a winter wonderland! Experience festive holiday menu items, miles of lights and décor, cozy themed lounge containers and delicious food vendors. Kids, dogs, friends and family welcome. Entry is free but minors must be accompanied by an adult. Valid ID required.

New Riff Distilling – This gem in Newport has been distilling and creating a new riff on bourbon since 2014. Their design-inspired distillery will lift your spirits and give you new insight to the art and science of bourbon making. Visitors can also enjoy seasonal cocktails at The Aquifer Tasting Room and purchase a bottle of bourbon for the spirit-lover on their shopping list.

Wiseguy Lounge – A tip of the hat to the days of secret speakeasies and passwords, located up the staircase above Goodfellas Pizza in Mainstrasse Village is a perfect place to enjoy a carefully crafted cocktail or bourbon flight. New to bourbon? Ask one of their expert, friendly bartenders for advice. Once you’re done enjoying your meal, venture out into Mainstrasse Village to view the festive holiday décor.

Braxton Brewing – With close proximity to many other Covington staples, the Covington Braxton location is the perfect place to try a craft beer. Get a great view of the city by sitting in their heated igloos on the roof. The Barrel House in Fort Mitchell houses a taproom, patio and over 300 barrels aging the brewery’s finest beer. New to the Braxton lineup, visit Braxton Union located in Union. Just minutes from where the brewery began for brothers Evan and Jake Rouse, this location welcomes families to the Taproom and Greenspace. Enjoy food from Dewey’s Pizza and Graeter’s Ice Cream. Learn more about the various locations and events going on through the holidays.

The B-Line – Northern Kentucky’s self-guided bourbon experience invites locals and visitors alike to visit Kentucky Bourbon Trail distilleries, bourbon bars, and restaurants to find their sipping point. Comprised of 27 stops, two of which were added just this year, each stop has its own unique spin on bourbon. With restaurants offering bourbon-forward dishes, the B-Line has something to offer for everyone. Pick up your B-Line passport at any stop and check in at two distilleries, two bars, and two restaurants to receive a free gift in the mail!

Deck the Halls with Delicious Eats

Opal Rooftop – Offering casual fine dining, Opal has a Grillworks wood-fire grill, the only open-fire cooktop of its kind within a two-hour radius of Greater Cincinnati.

Libby’s Southern Comfort – For visitors looking for Southern cuisine, Libby’s is home to award-winning fried chicken, some of the best shrimp and grits in the South, and an unforgettable bourbon experience that welcomes you to one of the most vibrant cities in the region.

Carmelo’s – Brand new to Covington, Carmelo’s invites guests to gather around the table to find a new celebration of Italian-American flavor: the most beloved tastes of the Old World, reimagined with modern techniques and sensational ingredients.

Oriental Wok – Operated by the Wong family since 1977, Oriental Wok offers traditional Chinese specialties in a colorful, white-tablecloth restaurant, plus cocktails.

Greyhound Tavern – Enjoy lunch, dinner, Sunday brunch or appetizers and drinks in the charming Tavern Room at this new stop along The B-Line. The uniquely attractive Greyhound Tavern has just the right combination of delicious food, competitive prices and prompt friendly service.

Blind Squirrel – Blind Squirrel is a bustling sports bar, restaurant, music venue and destination in Florence. This restaurant is great for gathering, offering 10,300 sq ft of space with live music most nights, an array of shareable appetizers, gourmet burgers, pizzas, soups, salad and other unique fair, more than 30 beers on tap, 100+ bourbon options and dozens of TVs and big screens, perfect for watching sports.

