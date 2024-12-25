Kentucky Community and Technical College System planning major changes under new legislation

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Nearly a dozen changes could be made to the Kentucky Community and Technical College system, under Senate Joint Resolution 179, passed by lawmakers earlier this year.

The system’s Acting Executive Vice President and Provost Phil Neal said the Board of Regents’ recommendations are aimed at improving the process to obtaining two-year college degrees, and expanding options for students.

He said one major change includes collaboration between schools and the state Department of Education, to make it easier to offer dual and transfer credits.

“For example, on the transfer front,” said Neal, “one of our recommendations that would be a change is that our eight public universities and our 16 KCTCS colleges, would all have a common course-numbering system for freshmen and sophomore level courses – and that just helps students more seamlessly transfer.”

A former chief of staff is suing the system in a whistleblower lawsuit, alleging she faced retaliation for reporting waste and mismanagement.

Last week a Franklin County Circuit Court judge denied a request by the system that the case be dismissed.

A recent audit found a need to improve internal policies and procedures, but found no evidence of fraud or criminal behavior.

Neal said the state’s Community and Technical College System has among the most affordable tuition rates in the state, and serves more than 66,000 students.

“We lead the country, number one, in the number of credentials conferred per capita,” said Neal. “So the production of people with credentials is right up there at the top. Half of our 16 colleges have been recognized as some of the top performing community colleges in the country.”

Americans’ views on the importance of a college degree is shifting.

According to a Pew study released earlier this year, only one in four U.S. adults say it’s extremely or very important to have a four-year college degree, in order to get a well-paying job in today’s economy.