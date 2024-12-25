Kentucky State Police ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive raises 42K pounds over last year’s

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Some folks won’t have to go hungry during the holidays, as 204,262 pounds of food was collected for Kentucky families in need through the Kentucky State Police’s (KSP) annual statewide “Cram the Cruiser” food drive, earlier this month.

The 2024 campaign resulted in over 42,000 more pounds of food being donated than during the previous year.

Gov. Andy Beshear expressed his gratitude to everyone who made the effort so successful.

“Team Kentucky knows how to come together to care for their neighbors, and the amount of food collected through this event is a testament to the love our people have for each other. Through your donations, so many Kentucky families will have a brighter holiday season, and for that, I am thankful.”

The campaign, hosted by all 16 KSP posts, collected essential non-perishable food items to brighten the holiday season for those in need. These items included canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices.

“Every donation stays in the community where it was collected,” stated KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “This year’s drive once again highlights the generosity of Kentuckians and the collective effort to fight hunger. I’m honored to see such a strong response.”

Post 16 (in Henderson County) collected the most donations for the second year in a row, gathering 115,348 pounds of food this year. Post 16 Captain Brenton Ford credited the generous contributions of local citizens, businesses and manufacturers.

“Their efforts foster a spirit of collaboration that enhances the quality of life for residents in the area,” Ford noted. “We are proud to work alongside these individuals to achieve a common goal.”

In 2023, KSP collected 162,047 pounds of food. Since launching ‘Cram the Cruiser’ in 2010, the agency has donated nearly three million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches across the state, making a substantial impact on families in need.