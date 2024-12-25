Mike Tussey: Merry Christmas — may the day bring love, joy, and family

It’s certain that you were up early this morning with the children and family as your tree and gifts are like magnets drawing everyone towards the brightness of it all.

The kids likely have been awake throughout the night hoping to catch Santa at work and checking to see if the cookies and milk have disappeared yet.

It’s very important that we remember that today is also the Commemoration of the Nativity of Jesus which is a religious and cultural celebration among billions around the world.

The Spirit of Christmas giving has blessed your home as the waiting is now over – it’s time to open presents as the kids and family amid tons of smiles and hugs – delve into the excitement.

Within that magic, it’s time to keep your camera nearby and be ready to catch those incredible photos that will freeze those moments for all time. Take it from me – those photos will become family treasures you will cherish for years to come.

I remember well our Christmas’s past when Jo and I headed to our tree and already there shuffling the presents were Mike, Chris and Joe. Those moments capture the best of all gifts around any Christmas tree because of the presence of a happy family all together. Our three sons have their own families now, but they would certainly tell you that those many Christmas’s past were so very special and will always be a treasure of their lives. Especially those precious moments after the presents had been opened as it became officially – “put things together” time. As I remember, sometimes it was a real challenge.

Certainly, with any Christmas morning and day, there are those family members who are no longer with us and those who just can’t make it the trip home. Be sure to take just a moment and remember the love within your family.

As I have shown over the last few weeks, Christmas songs that have great meaning to us all.

For those who live far away and can’t join your family today, here are the lyrics of a timely song that has become a Christmas standard since Bing Crosby recorded it in 1943. In fact, it became the most requested song at USO Christmas shows. There is good reason. The song relates to those longing for home and loved ones while it carries a message of hope and anticipation of someday reuniting once again.

The song has stood the test of time because millions relate to these lyrics:

I’ll be home for Christmas, you can count on me.

Please have snow and mistletoe and presents under the tree

Christmas Eve will fine me where love light gleams

I’ll be home for Christmas if only in my dreams

My darling Christmas Eve will find me right where the love light gleams, I’ll be home for Christmas if only in my dreams.

If you have some family members that couldn’t be with you and your family today – here’s an idea. It’s very likely many of us have the capability to make a “Facetime” phone call today. Be sure and do it – it will create smiles for sure.

During my early years at the Ashland Police Department when we were scheduled for duty on Christmas morning, there was an arrangement made for those Officers who had small children at home. After roll call, those Officers could stop by their homes and have Christmas morning with their families for an hour or so. While they were together, Officers on the rest of the shift covered their zone and answered any calls for service. It was lot of what we call the “brotherhood” and I’m sure we still practice that gift today.

In fact, I will never forget an evening working with the late APD veteran Officer Ernie Stone in 1973. We pulled into a Gulf service station to gets some chewing gum and Ernie noticed a miniature Gulf Tanker Truck on display. He mentioned that I should buy one for the youngest of our three boys. We had already bought our gifts for the boys and our miniscule salary wouldn’t allow anymore spending on gifts. I mentioned that to Ernie and he replied: “That’s a shame.”

I was off duty the next evening and around 6pm an APD unit pulled up in front of our home and honked the horn. I checked and it was Ernie asking for me to come down to the unit. As I got in – Ernie asked me: “Did you buy that little truck for your son yet?”

I told him that I had not, but maybe next Christmas. Then, something happened I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Ernie reached for his wallet and pulled out a $100 bill.

With that, he told me to go buy the toy truck and the rest was for the family with a very Merry Christmas from Santa Claus. I told Ernie I couldn’t pay him back any time soon and he replied with a huge smile: “Santa doesn’t work that way!”

So, 51 years ago – Christmas 1973 was so very special because of the love of giving and a “Brother” Officer I have never forgotten. Ernie sadly passed away some years later. May he Rest in Peace. Thanks again for a very special Christmas, Ernie.

Today, that very same Magic of Giving resonates all over the world with love, joy and peace.

Today’s forecast doesn’t include a White Christmas for us, but no matter – Christmas is always bright with Love.

On behalf of the Northern Kentucky Tribune and yours truly – from our house to yours, we wish you a wonderful Merry Christmas 2024. HO HO HO.