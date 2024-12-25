Northern Kentucky Chamber forum Jan. 23 to explore strategies for reinventing talent pipelines

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) invites business leaders, HR professionals, and workforce development stakeholders to attend the Reinventing Your Talent Pipeline Forum on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the NKY Chamber offices located at 300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 330, in Fort Mitchell.

Scheduled for 8-10:30 a.m., the event will address the growing need for innovative talent acquisition strategies while also providing practical insights into building effective collegiate partnerships and incorporating students into recruiting and training practices.

The forum will kick off with the opening keynote, The Business Case for Student Acquisition, delivered by Philippe Garnier, CEO and General Manager, Brakes and Wheels Division, Safran Landing Systems Kentucky. Garnier will share his expertise on how integrating student talent into recruitment pipelines can drive business success, offering valuable perspectives on creating impactful partnerships with higher education institutions.

Workforce competition is fierce, elevating the importance of early pipeline development. With over 123,000 students attending higher education institutions in Greater Cincinnati, local universities like the University of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky University are introducing new methods to streamline partnerships with businesses. These institutions offer robust support systems for employers looking to establish co-op and internship programs, including matching businesses with students who align with their needs and providing guidance on setting up impactful roles that prepare students for the real world.

“Employers like Safran Landing Systems who proactively connect with universities not only gain access to a diverse pool of emerging talent but also create opportunities to shape the future workforce,” said Nancy Spivey, CCE, IOM, Vice President of Talent Strategies at the NKY Chamber. “By leveraging the co-op programs and support offered by institutions like UC and NKU, companies can build mutually beneficial relationships that drive innovation and growth.”

A panel of industry leaders from large and small companies who have successfully leveraged regional college and university talent to meet their workforce needs will follow the keynote presentation.

Featured panelists include:

• Kevin Brummer, Director of Strategy & Operations, Global Business Solutions • Maria Perez, Internship Program Coordinator/FAME Coordinator/DEI Ambassador, Bosch Automotive Steering LLC • Jim Vatali, Assistant Vice President, and Bonnie Wathen, Executive Vice President, Talent & Recruitment, Western & Southern Financial Group

The discussion will be moderated by Correy Eimer, Associate Director of Workforce Development, Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD).

“With workforce competition at an all-time high, it’s crucial for companies to think creatively about recruiting and training strategies,” Spivey added. “By bringing these panelists together, our goal is that attendees with organizations of all sizes will leave with actionable insights and real-world examples to strengthen their talent pipelines and drive growth.”

Pre-registration is required. The cost to attend is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $40 for future members, and $20 for NKYP Event Pass holders. To register or for more information, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce