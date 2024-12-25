Opinion – Steve Rawlings: In this time of joy, love and togetherness, let’s celebrate the hope Christmas brings

Christmas is a season of joy, love, and togetherness. At its heart, however, it is a celebration of hope. The birth of Jesus Christ, foretold in ancient scriptures and fulfilled in Bethlehem, brought a promise of salvation that transformed the world. Amid the busyness of holiday preparations, the true meaning of Christmas calls believers to reflect on the profound hope it represents—a hope rooted in God’s love and faithfulness.

The hope of Christmas is best captured in the story of Christ’s birth, as described in Luke 2:11: “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” These words, spoken by the angel to the shepherds, announced the arrival of a Savior—a source of hope for all humankind.

Jesus was born into a world marked by turmoil and oppression, not unlike ours. Today, evil forces terrorize nations across the globe, drugs devastate lives in our communities, and families struggle with the rising cost of necessities like food. No life is untouched by hardship, yet we find hope in the promise of Christmas.

The people of Israel, longing for deliverance, had awaited the Messiah for centuries. When Jesus came, He was not born in a palace or wrapped in riches. Instead, His first home was a humble stable, where He was swaddled and laid in a manger. This simple beginning demonstrated that the hope He brought was for everyone—rich or poor, powerful or powerless.

His birth in that manger reminds us that God’s love reaches into the most ordinary circumstances. It reassures us that no matter how dark or difficult life may seem, the light of Christ’s hope can shine through.

The hope that Christmas brings is not confined to the past; it is a living hope that sustains believers today. This hope is beautifully expressed in Romans 15:13: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

The hope of Christmas renews and restores. It calls us to trust in God’s promises, knowing that His plans for us are good. This trust allows us to face life’s uncertainties with confidence, secure in the knowledge that God’s love never fails.

The hope of Christmas also points us to the future—a future where God’s kingdom will be fully realized. The birth of Jesus marked the beginning of a new era, one in which sin and death would ultimately be defeated. This hope is a source of comfort and anticipation for believers as they await the fulfillment of God’s promises.

Christmas reminds us that just as God fulfilled His promise to send a Savior, He will also fulfill His promise to return and make all things new. This future hope inspires believers to live with purpose, sharing the love of Christ and embodying the values of His kingdom.

The hope of Christmas is not meant to be kept to ourselves; it is a gift to be shared. Acts of kindness, generosity, and love during the holiday season reflect the hope that Jesus brought into the world. Whether by serving the needy, comforting the lonely, or simply spreading joy, believers can become vessels of God’s hope.

In a world often filled with despair, the message of Christmas shines brightly: God’s love has come, and His hope endures. The hope of Christmas is a beacon of light rooted in the birth of Jesus Christ, who came to save, restore, and redeem.

As we celebrate this season, let us embrace the words of Luke 2:11 and Romans 15:13, allowing the hope of Christmas to fill our hearts and inspire our lives. May this hope guide us not only during the holiday season but every day, as we walk in the assurance of God’s love and faithfulness.

Let me wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

As always, I can be reached anytime through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via email at steve.rawlings@kylegislature.gov and keep track through the Kentucky legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.

Steve Rawlings represents Kentucky’s 66 House District, encompassing part of Boone County.