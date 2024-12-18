Kentucky House majority announces committee chairs for 2025 Regular Session beginning Jan. 7

As members of the Kentucky House of Representatives prepare to convene the 2025 Regular Session on January 7, today House Speaker David Osborne and members of House Majority Leadership released an updated list of committee chairs and vice chairs.

“In the eight years since we became the majority, the policies we’ve enacted have led to historic economic growth, record job creation, massive investments in infrastructure, all while we have protected Kentucky values. This is a tremendously talented group of individuals who are well-prepared to take the lead on shaping legislation that aligns with these priorities,” Osborne said. “This is not only a major time commitment, but a demanding role that requires they use their experience and expertise to craft solid, intentional policies that benefit all Kentuckians. I’m grateful that they are willing to serve our Commonwealth and look forward to continuing our efforts to make Kentucky an even better place to call home.”

Speaker Osborne also announced the formation of two new committees, the House Committee on Postsecondary Education and the House Committee on Primary and Secondary Education, to better address the issues currently before the House Education Committee. The committee jurisdictions will mirror those the companion budget review subcommittees and will allow lawmakers to focus on the specific issue areas.

“The creation of these two committees is further evidence of our commitment to ensuring every Kentucky student has an opportunity to reach their potential. These two areas of education have vastly different needs and challenges. By focusing our efforts on the unique needs of each level, we can strengthen our approach,” Osborne added. “We invest more on education than almost every other category of the budget put together.

House standing committees meet while the legislature is in session to deliberate the issues under consideration. Each committee has jurisdiction over the issues in specific subject matter. All legislation must go through the committee process before being considered by the full House. When the legislature is not in session, House and Senate standing committees combine to become Interim Joint Committees. The 2025 House Standing Committee Chairs and Vice Chairs include:

• Agriculture – Representative Myron Dossett, Chair, and Representative Dan Fister, Vice Chair • Appropriations and Revenue – Representative Jason Petrie, Chair, Representative Adam Bowling, Vice Chair, and Representative Josh Bray, Vice Chair • Budget Review Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Protection, Tourism, and Energy – Representative Chris Fugate, Chair • Budget Review Subcommittee on General Government – Representative Chris Freeland, Chair • Budget Review Subcommittee on Health and Family Services – Representative Ken Fleming, Chair, and Representative Wade Williams, Vice Chair • Budget Review Subcommittee on Justice, Public Safety, and Judiciary – Representative Stephanie Dietz, Chair • Budget Review Subcommittee on Personnel, Public Retirement, and Finance – Representative Walker Thomas, Chair • Budget Review Subcommittee on Postsecondary Education – Representative Steve Riley, Chair • Budget Review Subcommittee on Primary and Secondary Education and Workforce Development – Representative Kim Banta, Chair • Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation – Representative Ken Upchurch, Chair, and Representative Randy Bridges, Vice Chair • Banking and Insurance – Representative Michael Meredith, Chair, Representative Matt Lockett, Vice Chair, and Representative Sarge Pollock, Vice Chair • Economic Development and Workforce Investment – Representative Josh Branscum, Chair, and Representative Thomas Huff, Vice Chair • Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs – Representative DJ Johnson, Chair, and Representative John Hodgson, Vice Chair • Enrollment – Representative Thomas Huff, Chair • Family Services – Representative Samara Heavrin, Chair, and Representative Nick Wilson, Vice Chair • Health Services – Representative Kim Moser, Chair, and Representative Robert Duvall, Vice Chair • Judiciary – Representative Daniel Elliott, Chair, and Representative Jennifer Decker, Vice Chair • Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations – Representative Matt Koch, Chair, and Representative Tom O’Dell Smith, Vice Chair • Local Government – Representative Patrick Flannery, Chair, and Representative Amy Neighbors, Vice Chair • Natural Resources and Energy – Representative Jim Gooch, Chair, Representative Richard White, Vice Chair, and Representative Jared Bauman, Vice Chair • Postsecondary Education – Representative James A. Tipton, Chair, and Representative Shane Baker, Vice Chair • Primary and Secondary Education – Representative Scott Lewis, Chair, and Representative Mike Clines, Vice Chair • Small Business and Information Technology – Representative Deanna Frazier Gordon, Chair, and Representative William Lawrence, Vice Chair • State Government – Representative David Hale, Chair, and Representative Rebecca Raymer, Vice Chair • Tourism and Outdoor Recreation – Representative Kim King, Chair, and Representative Susan Witten, Vice Chair • Transportation – Representative John Blanton, Chair, and Representative Mary Beth Imes, Vice Chair • Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection – Representative Bobby McCool, Chair, and Representative Bill Wesley, Vice Chair

Statutory committees are authorized to meet throughout the year to provide oversight and probe specific issue areas. Membership of these panels is comprised of both House and Senate members. House Statutory Committee Leadership includes:

• Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee – Representative Derek Lewis, Chair • Capital Planning Advisory Board – Representative Ryan Dotson, Chair • Capital Projects and Bond Oversight – Representative Shawn McPherson, Chair • Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity – Representative Kevin Jackson • Education Assessment and Accountability Review Subcommittee – Representative Timmy Truett • Government Contract Review – Representative Mark Hart, Chair • Investments in IT Improvement and Modernization Projects Oversight Board – Representative Matt Lockett, Chair • Juvenile Justice Oversight – Representative Daniel Elliott, Chair • Legislative Oversight and Investigations – Representative Scott Sharp, Chair • Public Pension Oversight Board – Representative Walker Thomas, Chair • Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee – Representative Sarge Pollock, Chair

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a committee chair “serves as the parliamentary head of a committee. The chair sets the committee’s agenda, determining when—or in many states, whether—bills will be considered.”

The Kentucky Constitution provides that lawmakers convene on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in January of each year. In odd-numbered years, the legislature meets for 30 legislative days. Kentuckians can keep up to date with the legislature by visiting legislature.ky.gov

