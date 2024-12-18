Mike Tussey: The Christmas Spirit lives within our hearts as love, joy, and peace

You can feel it – you can see it, as we celebrate the magic of Christmas day in just one week. Yuletide caroling and Christmas music is everywhere as we complete our last minute shopping.

Last week, we touched on our memories of Christmas past with our families and the anticipation of the arrival of Santa Claus. The key was retaining those values though the years as we still “Believed” well into our adulthood.

Today, we move to the undeniable feeling of the Christmas Spirit.

It’s likely the Spirit hits us early right about Thanksgiving Day when the Macy’s Parade features Santa to officially open the new Christmas Season. From that moment on – a magical Spirit cast itself into your love for Christmas and then it all begins.

The Spirit demands you begin decorating inside and out. If you’re like me, I wait till the first day after Thanksgiving when it’s warm enough to decorate the front lawn. My outdoor Christmas lights officially welcomed the month of December – two weeks ago. Indeed, I must admit the Christmas Spirit energized me big time.

A few days later, Jo and I began spreading the Spirit all over the inside of our home.

There’s a good reason why we celebrate the Spirit each year. It’s simply because throughout our childhood, we BELIEVED and certainly still do today. 58 years ago in 1966, there was a vocal group known as The New Christy Minstrels that came up with a huge Christmas season favorite that would remain for decades. Even today, if you listen closely, it sends a strong message about the beloved Christmas Spirit entitled: “WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS.”

These lyrics reflect it all – and likely had you singing along:

Haul out the holly, put up the tree, fill up the stockings cause we need a little Christmas right this very minute

Candies in the window, carols at the spinet, climb down the chimney; string up the brightest string of lights I have ever seen

Slice up the fruitcake, cause we need a little Christmas, right this very minute, it’s time we hung some tinsel on the tree

It hasn’t snowed single flurry, but Santa, dear, we’re in a hurry cause we need a little Christmas, right this very minute.

Here are some prime examples of Christmas Spirit:

• Have you ever played the role of Santa for a great cause? I must confess, yes I did. I was called on to meet with the unfortunate kids at the Kings Daughters Hospital back in Ashland who were going to miss their Christmas at home. I volunteered to don my Santa costume, pillow and all to make many kids happy on Christmas Eve with presents and cookies etc. I have never forgotten that wonderful Christmas Eve.

• The Ashland Police Department Christmas parties at our home in the mid 1980’s were so much fun because it was where everyone attending came with a strong Christmas Spirit. Officer Jim Cassell played Santa and distributed our gifts while we sat on his knee amid tons of laughter. Just being together with the Spirit those Saturdays just before Christmas, created lifetime memories we cherish today – 40 years later.



• The Annual Ashland Annual Christmas parade generated thousands of families’ downtown to welcome in the Christmas Season and Spirit. I made sure that our Ashland Police Department’s annual entry vividly sent the message of the Spirit of Christmas to all who braved the cold temperatures. It was that once a year when we all put aside our problems and opened the door wide to be touched by joy and love.

• A wonderful gesture of the Christmas Spirit resonated through the Boyd County Ramey Children’s Home when Ashland’s WTCR Radio donated a very fine new guitar for their musical group. Amid the Yuletide carols and refreshments you could feel that the Christmas Spirit filled the large room with smiles and love.

The Spirit of Christmas also comes in the form of many community members volunteering to ring the bell for the Salvation Army throughout the area for weeks before Christmas.

Mrs. T ( Jo ) annually creates the Spirit of Christmas with her incredible (2nd to none) – chocolate peanut butter balls. There is no way you can just eat one. Trust me.

I’m usually directed to stay out of the kitchen and given such orders as – Hands Off.

Christmas Past conveys incredible memories of the Spirit during my years at Ashland Holy Family High when I would attend Midnight Mass as an altar boy. During the service each year, a magnificent tenor – Pete Gute, would render “O Holy Night” that brought tears of joy to so many, including me. Truly, the Spirit of Christmas was with everyone those early Christmas mornings.

One final thought, have you ever had to contend with an “Ebenezer Scrooge” at Christmas time? You know, the growling curmudgeon that barks out BAH – HUMBUG! I hope not.

Just wondering.

So, just like the song says:

You better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why – Santa Claus is coming to town.

He’s making a list, checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty and nice – Santa Claus is coming to town.

By the way, don’t forget to hang up your socks.

From the Northern Kentucky Tribune and from our house to yours, Jo and I wish you and your family – the most loving and warmest Christmas ever.

Today, I have put my wish in for a very beautiful WHITE CHRISTMAS!

How about you?

