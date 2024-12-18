Kentucky’s county extension offices increasing climate resilience by going solar, saving taxpayers

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

A solar battery storage project at the Franklin County Extension Office is expected to save taxpayers $10,000 a year on utility bills and provide reliable back-up power during emergencies.

The project also comes with environmental benefits, including 86,000 pounds of avoided carbon emissions per year.

Franklin County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent Keenan Bishop said the extension office building is now outfitted with solar arrays and battery backup, and will help surrounding communities get through the winter – especially during ice storms.

“Not only would that keep our building above freezing, so pipes won’t burst and things like that,” said Bishop, “we could be a warming center, or also a place to heat up and serve food.”

The Extension Office expects to receive a federal rebate under the Inflation Reduction Act to offset 40% of the project’s initial cost of $165,000.

Bishop said the battery and solar installation should provide net savings of more than $225,000 during the first few decades of operation.

Andy McDonald, director of Apogee Climate and Energy Transitions, said the Franklin County project offers an example for other counties on how to increase climate resilience.

He added that battery storage is important, because power from solar panels can’t be used when the grid is down.

“Batteries enable the building to become sort of an island if the grid goes down – and so when the grid goes down, a switch is thrown,” said McDonald. “It disconnects the building from the grid, and the batteries automatically become the power source for the building.”

Owner of solar company Daily Green Power, David Gomez, installed the solar panels and battery system.

He said the four Tesla Powerwall batteries will enable the extension office to keep its computers and lights on, and keep refrigerators and freezers operating during power outrages.

Gomez pointed to the Kentucky Solar Energy Society as a resource for people interested in installing solar or batteries.

“They can benefit by getting information from people that are actually involved in this,” said Gomez. “And you know, not just following what you may see in the on the internet.”

Most home solar systems are installed without batteries.

According to the Clean Energy Group, only 6% of residential solar systems installed in 2020 included battery storage, and just 2% of commercial building systems.