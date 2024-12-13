Kentucky Rep. Rachel Roberts name next executive director of Kentucky Cannabis Industry Alliance

The Kentucky Cannabis Industry Alliance (KCIA)has announced the appointment of State Representative Rachel Roberts as its new Executive Director.

Rep. Roberts has been a longtime advocate for cannabis reform, bringing a wealth of experience and leadership to KCIA as the Commonwealth’s medical cannabis program prepares to launch.

Elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2020, Rep. Roberts made history as the first woman to represent the 67th District. Her tenure has been marked by unwavering dedication to progressive cannabis legislation, including being a key advocate for Senate Bill 47, which legalized medical cannabis in Kentucky. Her advocacy resulted in PTSD being listed as a qualifying condition in the enabling legislation, and she has been instrumental in advancing the conversation around cannabis policy in the state.

Beyond her legislative achievements, Rep. Roberts has been a trailblazer for women in leadership. In 2022, she was elected House Minority Whip, becoming only the sixth woman in Kentucky’s history to hold a House leadership position. During her time in office she served as the National Council of Insurance Legislators’ (NCOIL) Vice Chair of the Health Committee and Chair of the Joint State, Federal, and International Insurance Issues Committee, where she passed national model legislation on mental healthcare coverage.

Her commitment to public service is further exemplified by her entrepreneurial ventures, including founding The Yoga Bar, a locally founded center for mindfulness that has been voted Best of Northern Kentucky, and co-owning RAKE Strategies, a branding and communications consultancy.

As executive director of KCIA, Rep. Roberts will spearhead initiatives to unify and advocate for Kentucky’s cannabis industry stakeholders. Her leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping policies that promote growth, sustainability, and social responsibility within the industry.

“I am honored to lead the Kentucky Cannabis Industry Alliance at this critical juncture,” said Rep. Roberts. “With the medical cannabis program set to commence, KCIA will be at the forefront of ensuring a thriving, equitable, and well-regulated cannabis industry in Kentucky. I look forward to collaborating with Governor Andy Beshear, Office of Medical Cannabis Executive Director Sam Flynn and the Legislature to effectively implement this transformative program.”

Rep. Roberts also emphasized the significance of Senate Bill 47.

“The passage of Senate Bill 47 is a monumental step forward for Kentucky,” she said. This legislation will provide patients with access to much-needed medication to combat devastating illnesses, offering relief and improving quality of life for countless individuals across the Commonwealth.”

The Kentucky Cannabis Industry Alliance is dedicated to representing the interests of cannabis businesses and professionals across the state. Under Rep. Roberts’ leadership, KCIA aims to foster collaboration among industry stakeholders, policymakers, and communities to ensure the successful implementation and growth of Kentucky’s cannabis sector.

Kentucky Cannabis Industry Alliance