Art Lander’s Outdoors: Have an angler on your holiday list? Here are three gifts any fisherman will enjoy

Is there an angler on your holiday shopping list?

Here are three gift ideas:

• Bass Pro Shops Deluxe Fisherman Series Tackle Bag

These gray/yellow-colored tackle bags come in two sizes: 14-1/2-inches by 13-1/2-inches by 10 inches, and 11 1/2-inches by 11 1/2 inches by 7 1/2-inches. They include plastic utility boxes for storage of crank baits, jigs, hook and sinkers, swivels and other terminal tackle, have an adjustable shoulder strap, and external zippered pockets.

The smaller bag sells for about $50 and the larger one about $85.

Visit Cabela’s website to learnin more.

• Mr. Twister Electric Fisherman Fillet Knife

Anglers who fillet their catch before cooking will appreciate this time-saving, quality electric knife.

The Mr. Twister Electric Fisherman Fillet Knife has a lightweight, comfortable handle for better control, extra sharp blade for fast, easy filleting, a durable, expandable curly power cord, a quick and convenient blade release, heavy duty motor for longer life, and a safety lock.

The Mr. Twister Electric Fisherman Fillet Knife sells for about $40.

For more information and to buy online, visit www.mistertwister.com.

• Frogg Toggs Men’s Canyon Helium Ultra-Lite Stockingfoot Wader

Quality waders are essential for stream fishing, especially during cooler weather in the fall, winter and early spring.

Frogg Toggs waders offer unmatched comfort and performance. The Men’s Canyon Helium Ultra-Lite Stockingfoot Wader is 20 percent lighter than traditional alternatives, and has a 3-ply nylon upper for durability.

The chest pocket is splash-proof and the waders have an adjustable wading belt with a quick-release buckle, adjustable Y-back suspenders which allow for a customized fit, and includes 4mm neoprene booties.

Men’s, women’s and youth waders are available.

For more information, and to buy online, visit www.froggtoggs.com.

Fishing is not a seasonal pursuit, it’s year-round. Be prepared.