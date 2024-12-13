St. Elizabeth Physicians to partner with Covington, Florence for new community paramedicine program

A new program in two Northern Kentucky cities aims to reduce avoidable trips to the emergency department and inpatient hospital stays for adults with certain chronic diseases.

Launching in 2025, the community paramedicine program brings together St. Elizabeth Physicians and the cities of Covington and Florence.

“As health care providers, we need to find ways to meet people where they are—and that includes in the home,” said Dr. Heidi Murley, President and CEO of St. Elizabeth Physicians. “Community paramedicine in Northern Kentucky will reach patients in their homes when they need it most. By doing so, we’re hoping to help patients to better manage their health and, should they need care, access it in the appropriate place — whether that’s a doctor’s office, urgent care, or the hospital.”

The 12-month pilot program will initially target patients with chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, heart failure and kidney disease—conditions that require routine maintenance by patients and can become acute illnesses if not addressed properly. About 300 patients are expected to be served in the first year.

During each Community Paramedicine visit, the team will assess the patient’s needs, including safety of the home, mental health, food and transportation, and link patients to community resources when necessary. Community Paramedicine associates and team members will work with primary care to reintegrate the patient back into a practice.

The program will be staffed by social workers and nurses from St. Elizabeth Physicians and paramedics from Covington and Florence. Patients will be identified via the physicians group’s care management team and inpatient clinical outcomes team and then visited by a care management/paramedic team.

“Paramedics are trusted members of the community,” said Danielle Stiner, Battalion Chief of EMS with the City of Florence. “By participating in this program, we’re hoping to reach some of the most vulnerable members of our communities and empowering them to better manage their chronic disease.”

The program is funded by a grant of almost $175,000 from the Copic Medical Foundation, a non-profit that aims to reduce fragmentation in the healthcare system.

To determine success of the program, partners will measure data such as avoidable trips to the emergency department, improved rates of follow-up visits with primary care providers and number of referrals to community partners.

Paramedicine programs are in place in several communities, including Lexington and Colorado.

For more information, please call St. Elizabeth Physicians Ambulatory Care Management Department at 859-655-8813.

