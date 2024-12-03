Kentucky Senate announces committee leadership assignments ahead of 2025 General Assembly

The Kentucky Senate Majority Leadership has announced committee chairs, vice chairs of the Senate standing committees, and Senate co-chairs of the statutory committees ahead of the 2025 General Assembly.

“We have a wide variety of legislative needs with ample leadership opportunities. I am confident in each of these individuals and in the deep bench we already have,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. “Our caucus continues to mature and adapt to the needs of Kentucky residents and I’m excited about the changes we’ll see with our new administration taking this country in a thoughtful, deliberate direction.”

The following are designated chairs and vice chairs of the Senate standing committees:

Agriculture Chair Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, and Vice Chair Sen. Gary Boswell, R-Owensboro.

Appropriations & Revenue Chair Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, and Vice Chair Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington.

Banking & Insurance Chair Sen. Jared Carpenter, R-Berea, and Vice Chair Sen. Rick Girdler, R-Somerset.

Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor Chair Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, and Vice Chair Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer, R-Alexandria.

Education Chair Sen. Steve West, R-Paris, and Vice Chair Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield.

Families and Children Chair Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, and Vice Chair Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington.

Health Services Chair Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, and Vice Chair Sen. Elect Craig Richardson, R-Hopkinsville.

Judiciary Chair Sen. Brandon J. Storm, R-London, and Vice Chair Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville.

Licensing and Occupations Chair Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, and Vice Chair Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray.

Natural Resources and Energy Chair Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard, and Vice Chair Sen. Gex Williams, R-Verona.

State and Local Government Chair Sen. Michael J. Nemes, R-Shepherdsville, and Vice Chair Sen. Greg Elkins, R-Winchester.

Transportation Chair Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, and Vice Chair Sen. Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville.

Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Chair Sen. Matthew Deneen, R-Elizabethtown, and Vice Chair Sen. Elect Aaron Reed, R-Shelbyville.

Statutory committees meet year-round and are co-chaired by a Senate and House member. The following are Senate co-chairs of the statutory committees noted:

Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee Co-Chair Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris.

Capital Planning Advisory Board Co-Chair Sen. Gary Boswell, R-Owensboro.

Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Co-Chair Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer, R-Alexandria.

Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity Co-Chair Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington.

Education Assessment and Accountability Review Subcommittee Co-Chair Sen. Matthew Deneen, R-Elizabethtown.

Government Contract Review Committee Co-Chair Sen. Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville.

Investments in IT Improvement and Modernization Projects Oversight Board Co-Chair Sen. Gex Williams, R-Verona.

Juvenile Justice Oversight Council Co-Chair Sen. Brandon J. Storm, R-London.

Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee Co-Chair Sen. Greg Elkins, R-Winchester, and Vice Chair Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray.

Public Pension Oversight Board Co-Chair Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon.

Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee Co-Chair Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray.

“I’d also like to welcome our newest members to the Senate,” said Stivers. “I know each of them personally and am confident in their leadership. We’re excited you are part of the policy-making in this great state, and I value what each of you brings to our caucus.”

Committee assignments go into effect starting with the 2025 General Assembly on Jan. 7.

Office of the Senate President