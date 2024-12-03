NKY Chamber now accepting applications for 2025-26 Regional Youth Leadership Class

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) 2025-26 class.

Students in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati who will be high school juniors during the 2025-2026 school year are invited to apply for the seven-month leadership program. Sessions occur monthly during the school day where participants are introduced to various organizations, industries and career opportunities that exist within the region. Each month, students will be challenged and immersed in a variety of different session topics that will cultivate a commitment to future roles and responsibilities as young leaders.

“The RYL program transforms the community into a dynamic classroom, showing our region’s young leaders that they can make a meaningful impact right here at home,” said Ann Marie Whelan, director of leadership at the NKY Chamber. “By offering a hands-on, immersive experience, the program strengthens students’ ties to the region, highlights the value of leadership skills, and inspires them to see their hometown through a fresh, empowering perspective.”

Applicants must be current sophomores with a minimum GPA of 3.0, demonstrate leadership potential in their school and/or community, have an interest in furthering their knowledge about the region and community leadership, receive approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor, and reside in Greater Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky. Applications are accepted from students enrolled in private, public, or home schools. Applications are reviewed by the RYL Steering Committee, and 40-45 students will be selected to participate during their junior year.

Tuition for RYL is $275 per student, nonrefundable, and includes all expenses for the retreat, materials, and refreshments for class sessions and graduation. A limited number of scholarships are available. Additional information and applications for the RYL program are available online at www.nkychamber.com/ryl. Applications are due Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Students will be notified in May.

To learn more about RYL, contact Ann Marie Whelan, Director of Leadership, at amwhelan@nkychamber.com or visit www.nkychamber.com/leadership.

