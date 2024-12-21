KY’s Education Professional Standards Board approves additional expedited certification programs

In a response to the state’s teacher shortage, legislation was passed in 2022 to create an expedited certification program for a person to teach at any grade level after completing the cooperative program.

Option 9 is a newer alternative route to certification created by legislature that allows a person to complete a bachelor’s degree and initial teacher certification in a three-year period while working in a non-teaching position in a school district. This is the only alternative route that does not require a bachelor’s degree for admission.

Option 9 candidates must be employed by a district in a classified position while completing the Option 9 program. Candidates will receive initial teacher certification upon completion of their bachelor’s degree and the assessment requirements.

The Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB) has recentely approved these additional Option 9 programs:

• Boone County Schools and Eastern Kentucky University

• Dioceses of Covington and Northern Kentucky University

• Fort Thomas Independent Schools and Northern Kentucky University

• Gallatin County Schools and Northern Kentucky University

• Grant County Schools and Northern Kentucky University

• Ashland Independent Schools and University of the Cumberlands

• Gallatin County Schools and University of the Cumberlands

• Garrard County Schools and University of the Cumberlands

• Logan County Schools and University of the Cumberlands

• Mercer County Schools and University of the Cumberlands

• Murray Independent Schools and University of the Cumberlands

• Pendleton County Schools and University of the Cumberlands, and

• Powell County Schools and University of the Cumberlands