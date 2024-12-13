L2 Aviation announces plans for $12.2 million manufacturing operation in Boone County

Staff Report

L2 Aviation on Thursday announced plans for its first Kentucky location with a new a $12.2 million investment in Boone County, creating 250 new jobs.

“On behalf of all of L2 Aviation, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and commendation to the state of Kentucky, the CVG Airport Authority and BE-NKY for their incredible support in helping us realize our vision of establishing a footprint at CVG airport,” said L2 Aviation Chief Operating Officer Tony Bailey.

“Their unwavering commitment to fostering growth and creating a welcoming business environment has made this milestone possible. We are thrilled to join this thriving community and look forward to contributing to its continued success while advancing our mission to deliver unparalleled aviation solutions. Thank you for making this journey possible.”

L2 Aviation is a comprehensive avionics design, consulting, manufacturing, and engineering company. To facilitate growth and increased industry demand, the company will locate in an existing office and production facility as well as a hangar at CVG Airport in Boone County. The two facilities will allow the company to increase production, storage, and overall operating efficiency. The new location is expected to reach full operation by the end of 2025.

Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG, said she is thrilled to add the company to the airport’s growing operation.

“As we continue our mission to build the aviation ecosystem at CVG, we are very pleased to welcome L2 Aviation to our airport campus,” McGraw said. “L2 Aviation’s expertise in avionics, manufacturing, and engineering will be an asset to ensuring that current and future airline operators can have their aircraft service needs met at CVG.”

BE-NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume said aviation maintenance and aerospace are two strong industry sectors in Northern Kentucky due to the growth of cargo and passenger operations at CVG.

“We actively collaborate with the CVG team to bring maintenance and repair operations, manufacturing, and aviation support projects to the Cincinnati region,” Crume said. “With CVG’s successful expansion of passenger and cargo service, there is tremendous opportunity to bring new companies and high-potential careers to Northern Kentucky.”

L2 Aviation, established in 1997 by founder Mark Lebovitz, began with the mission to simplify avionics modifications for the aviation industry. Lebovitz initially operated the business from his garage in Austin, Texas, and relocated its headquarters in 2001 to Dripping Springs, Texas, a suburb of Austin.

Since then, L2 Aviation has expanded its services to include comprehensive avionics design, consulting, engineering, manufacturing and installation. The company supports a wide range of aviation modification and certification projects globally and develops FAA Supplemental Type Certificates for commercial aviation, avionics original equipment manufacturers, business aviation, air cargo and military applications.

“The continued expansion and versatility of Kentucky’s key industries is among our state’s greatest economic strengths,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Our aviation and aerospace sector has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and this investment from L2 Aviation will not only add to that but, more important, it will bring hundreds of job opportunities to the Northern Kentucky region. I want to thank the company’s leadership for their commitment to Kentucky and welcome them to their New Kentucky Home.”

For more information on L2 Aviation, visit l2aviation.com.