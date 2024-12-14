Salvation Army to open its Toy Shop and Christmas distribution programs on Monday

A special ribbon cutting for an in-person Salvation Army Toy Shop Christmas distribution will take place at The Salvation Army at 114 E Central Parkway in Cincinnati on Monday.

The Toy Shop program and Christmas distribution programs are operating at other Salvation Army locations throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, providing toys and books for more than 5,000 local families who otherwise might not be able to buy gifts for their children. This year at the Downtown location the Toy Shop will feature parents shopping in person for their children based on age and interests.





“We believe that every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning, and the Toy Shop allows us to make that a reality for families in need,” said Major Martha L. Bone, Director of Operations for The Salvation Army in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors and the dedication of our volunteers, we can bring smiles, hope, and holiday cheer to thousands of children across our community.”



Families participating in the Toy Shops had to pre-register their children for gifts. Toy Shop volunteers helped select toys for each family based on age and gender, and families will collect their toys at Salvation Army locations throughout Greater Cincinnati at scheduled times.



The Toy Shop has operated for more than 60 years in the Greater Cincinnati area and is funded through financial donations made to The Salvation Army, The Salvation Army Toy Shop Auxiliary, and the U.S. Marines Reserve Toys for Tots program.

This year, The Salvation Army Toy Shop Auxiliary has provided more than 700 dolls, 1,100 bears, and 5,000 books to be donated to area children.