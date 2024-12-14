McDaniel to continue role as Appropriations and Revenue Committee Chair during 2025 session

Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, has been renamed chair of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee for the 2025 session. He will continue overseeing Kentucky’s financial health and budgetary policy.

“When Chris entered the legislature, Kentucky’s financial situation was dire,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. “The budget reserve trust fund was completely depleted, and our pension systems were on a path to insolvency. His fiscal discipline and unwavering leadership, along with the Republican supermajority’s resolve, have not only stabilized our financial position but set us on a trajectory of strong economic growth. Kentucky is in a much better place today because of Chris’s stewardship.”

Under McDaniel’s leadership, the legislature has prioritized balancing budgets, replenishing the state’s rainy day fund, and addressing long-term financial obligations such as pension reform. These efforts have lowered Kentucky workers’ income tax, paved the way for unprecedented opportunities for investment and growth, and have recently resulted in a credit improvement rating from Moody’s.

“It’s an honor to continue serving as Senate Budget chair,” McDaniel said. “Together, we’ve weathered fiscal storms and laid a foundation for long-term stability through disciplined and deliberate management of Kentucky taxpayers’ dollars. As we look forward, I remain committed to spending taxpayer dollars wisely and that Kentucky continues its strong economic trajectory stemming from the legislature’s conservative leadership.”

In addition to his chairmanship, McDaniel will continue as co-chair of the 2024-2026 Budget Preparation and Submission Subcommittee and serve as a member of the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee, the State and Local Government Committee, and the Public Pension Oversight Board. He also serves as an ex-officio member of several Budget Review Subcommittees overseeing education, justice, and economic development.

The 2025 Legislative Session begins on Tuesday, January 7.

Kentucky Senate Majority Caucus