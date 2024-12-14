Beechwood Independent Schools celebrated opening of learning labs and performing arts center

Beechwood Independent Schools celebrated the opening of innovative learning labs and performing arts center for district’s PreK-12 students yesterday.

Through a significant investment from its community, the school district created a state-of-the-art facility that balances the tradition Beechwood families cherish with innovative, industry-grade advancements, ensuring all students graduate from Beechwood with the skills needed to compete in a rapidly evolving world.

“We know that education is evolving across the nation and these facilities will allow our staff and students the ability to be in the forefront of these rapidly changing times,” said Beechwood Superintendent, Dr. Mike S. Stacy. “The opportunities are limitless and that’s very exciting for everyone in the Beechwood community.”

Inside the new addition, students in Beechwood’s PreK-12 district will have access to spaces that inspire creativity, communication, collaboration, and critical thinking.

Industry-grade equipment inside new lab spaces will encourage challenge-based, hands-on learning in the areas of biomed, environmental sustainability, entrepreneurship, informatics, and the performing arts.

“This project is years in the making, fueled by a dedication to learning at the next level, and strengthened by the unwavering support of our community, alumni, and families,” said Beechwood Board of Education Chair, Jeanne Berger. “It reflects a commitment to shaping the future of Beechwood students and honors the traditions of the Fort Mitchell community.”

Beechwood integrates the rigor of college-preparation content with real-world practices, and business and university partners have been critical to the school’s success. Community partners help develop career-level challenges with our teachers, preparing students for life after high school and setting them up for success when seeking college scholarships. The new lab spaces at Beechwood will take those experiences to the next level.

Serving as a focal point for both Beechwood and the broader Fort Mitchell community, the new Beechwood facility reflects a shared commitment to a forward-thinking educational experience that is firmly grounded in tradition.

Doors will open to Beechwood students in January 2025.