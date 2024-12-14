The holidays can be difficult for those dealing with Alzheimer’s, here’s how you can help them engage

Dr. Greg Jicha

University of Kentucky

Adapting activities for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease is essential for maintaining their engagement and well-being. As Alzheimer’s progresses, activities that were once routine can become challenging. Here’s how caregivers can help loved ones enjoy meaningful and fulfilling experiences.

Make activities accessible

Choose tasks that align with their current abilities. Simple activities like folding laundry, watering plants, or cooking together can spark joy. Music, whether listening, singing, or dancing, often evokes positive emotions and connections. Pets can also provide comfort, offering opportunities to feed, groom, or simply sit together. Try to find something that fits with past interests that enriches enjoyment and engagement.

Encourage social interaction

Visitors are vital, even if the person may not fully recognize them. Keep the number of visitors at any one time low to avoid overwhelming them with excessive stimulation that may cause anxiety and or behavioral problems. Prepare friends and family by explaining how Alzheimer’s affects behavior and memory. Suggest engaging activities like sharing stories or playing simple games. Outings to a park, a quiet café, or a familiar community event can also enrich their day.

Plan for holidays and special events

Holidays can bring both joy and stress. Incorporate familiar traditions and create quiet spaces where the person can relax. Do not rearrange furniture or drastically change the appearance of their home/comfort zone. Limit large gatherings and embrace smaller, more manageable celebrations. Use rotating schedules for visitors to help keep the groups smaller. When traveling, plan rest periods and maintain routines to reduce anxiety.

Prioritize their well-being

Pay attention to cues of frustration or fatigue and adjust activities accordingly. Sometimes, simply sitting and observing brings the most comfort. Make sure you have a “safe room” that the person can retreat to if the event becomes overwhelming. Caregivers should also prioritize their own self-care, asking others for help as needed.

By adapting activities with patience and creativity, caregivers can foster meaningful moments that bring joy to both the individual with Alzheimer’s and their loved one during both this holiday season and throughout the year.

Dr. Greg Jicha, M.D., Ph.D., is a neurologist and director of clinical trials at the University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging.