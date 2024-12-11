Mike Tussey: Christmas — a time for joy, love, and giving — a time to BELIEVE

The calendar says we are just 2 weeks away. Only 14 short days as we pause throughout our busy lives and we enjoy the magic of Christmas.

It’s likely you have been in the spirit now for awhile.

So much so, you’ve been listening to wall to wall Christmas music on the radio or on line.

Take the time today, sit down and relax and remember those magical years of Christmas Past.

You were just a youngster back then and like us all you were eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus.

Simply put – you BELIEVED.

You believed that if you wrote Santa a letter he would get it at the North Pole and you just might get what you have always wanted.

Be honest. Did you ever leave Santa some cookies and milk by the tree?

I can’t fib. I did.

Do you remember sitting on Santa’s lap and telling him what you would love for him to bring to you?

Did you ever find out the real meaning of a “bundle of switches”? I hope not.

Those wonderful years pass us by like a blur. If you remember, it wasn’t too long before you passed all of your beliefs onto your children.

Remember two weeks ago when you and the family were enjoying Thanksgiving dinner and watching the Macy’s Parade on television?

Sure you do, you also saw the magical word as big as life – BELIEVE.

When you watched the 2004 Christmas movie – “THE POLAR EXPRESS”, you knew there were lifetime memories that blessed your family. In case you missed it, the movie tells the story of a Christmas Eve when a young boy begins a magical adventure to the North Pole on a train –The Polar Express.

The movie showcases along the way – friendship, bravery and of course, the very Spirit of Christmas as he meets Santa. Enhancing the theme of the movie was the sound track of a song incredibly sung by Josh Groban. The title was a solitary word, “BELIEVE.”

The song featured nostalgia as it returned us to our childhoods when we loved Christmas so much we couldn’t wait till Santa visited our house. The song locked in our minds that we must keep that childlike belief alive within our hearts, no matter our age today.

If you have seen the movie, it a good bet you have it recorded and will play it again. Or, you can likely watch it on television within the week.

The lyrics of the song “BELIEVE” are lengthy, however here are a few verses that will catch your attention with the message the song conveys:

Children sleeping, snow is softly falling, dreams are calling like bells in the distance

We were dreamers not so long ago, but one by one, we all had to grow up

When it seems the magic’s slipped away, we find it all again on Christmas Day

Believe in what your heart is saying, hear the melody that is playing – there’s no time to waste, there is so much to celebrate



Believe in what you feel inside and give your dreams the wings to fly. You have everything you need if you just believe

Trains move quickly to their journey’s end, destinations are where we begin again

Ships go sailing far across the sea, trusting starlight to get to where they need to be

When it seems that we have lost our way, we find ourselves again on Christmas Day

If you just believe, just believe.

The song encourages us to hold onto our dreams even when we are facing tough times. There is no doubt that the Spirit of Christmas can give us that spark we need to fill our hearts with the warmth of this Christmas season and the love of it all through our families.

Back in the 20th Century, there were many Christmas type movies produced. America seemed to love them all. Some were predicated on humor and laughs, others more focused in on the very essence of the Christmas season.

There are three such movies that fit the mold for success. The title of these three was “A Christmas Carol” that focused on Christmas Past, Christmas Present and finally, Christmas Future.

I remember well the 1951 version as it was shown in school just before Christmas break. It featured renowned actor – Alastair Sim as Scrooge who punctuated his dislike for the Christmas Season by blasting out – BAH HUMBUG!

He was the epitome of a curmudgeon that was visited by 3 spirits on Christmas Eve to show him the error of his ways.

As great as Alastair Sims portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge, a superb actor – George C. Scott captured the persona of Scrooge perfectly in the 1984 version of “A Christmas Carol.” Even his BAH HUMBUG caught your attention before he later would realize the real meaning of Christmas as he finally believed and understood that Christmas was indeed beautiful.

1999 brought another version of the movie with Patrick Stewart becoming Scrooge with another fine performance as well. The movie’s focus on the three Christmas’s conveyed the magic of Christmas to a “T.”

Here we are just 14 days until Christmas and I am hopeful that you are not blasting out BAH HUMBUG, but in contrast; loving every beautiful moment that December brings us all.

Have you got your tree up yet? It’s time to turn on your outdoor lights too.

Just 14 days and Santa will be on his way.

So, with a resounding – HO HO HO, I wish you and yours, A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.