Chick-Fil-A Supply announces plans for $100 million distribution facility in Elsmere, will create 178 jobs

Staff report

Chick-fil-A Supply on Monday announced plans for a new $100 million distribution facility in Elsmere that is expected to create 178 full-time jobs over five years.

Chick-fil-A Supply is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A Inc. that serves as an distribution service provider supporting Chick-fil-A restaurants.

“Elsmere not only provides access to quality talent, but its unique location will also allow us to receive product by rail; the third distribution center in our network to do so,” said Josh Grote, executive director of Chick-fil-A Supply. “We’re grateful to the Elsmere community and Commonwealth of Kentucky for the warm welcome and look forward to serving Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area.”

The new distribution center will be located in Kenton County on over 28 acres and will include a more-than-270,000-square-foot facility. The new facility will support around 150 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the region. In the first year, Chick-fil-A Supply plans to employ more than 130, with roles including a general manager and various leadership positions, drivers, navigators, warehouse team members and maintenance technicians. Construction of the new facility has begun with the distribution center expected to be operational in 2026.

BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume expressed his gratitude to Chick-fil-A Supply for choosing the Cincinnati region for its new location.

“We are excited that this Chick-fil-A Supply location will provide Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the Midwest with the high-quality food enjoyed by their customers and extends the Chick-fil-A culture of care in Northern Kentucky.”

In an effort to integrate and work with the local community, Chick-fil-A Inc. will donate $25,000 to a Feeding America partner food bank to support local hunger relief efforts once the distribution center becomes operational.

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann welcomed Chick-fil-A Supply to Northern Kentucky.

“Chick-fil-A Supply’s investment highlights two of Kenton County’s key economic development assets: our strategic location in the United States and our superior transportation network,” Knochelmann said. “Together, these two attributes help us win the types of projects that will assure our prosperity for generations to come.”

Governor Andy Beshear said Chik-Fil-A Supply’s investment in Northern Kentucky offers many opportunities for the community and its workforce.

“Once again, an industry-leading company is making a major investment in our commonwealth and our incredible workforce,” said Beshear. “This investment by Chick-fil-A Supply in Northern Kentucky will provide incredible job opportunities for families across the region, and I am looking forward to their future success here in their new Kentucky home.”

Since opening in 1967, Chick-fil-A Inc. has grown to become the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 team members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia.

Chick-fil-A Supply ensures restaurants have the food and products they need. The subsidiary currently operates nine distribution centers located in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio, Kansas and Texas. These locations play a central role in the logistics and distribution of ingredients and supplies that help serve hundreds of restaurants every day.

For more information on Chick-fil-A, visit chick-fil-a.com.

To learn more about Chick-fil-A Supply, visit cfa-supply.com.