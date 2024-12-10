Democratic Governors Association elects Andy Beshear vice chair, is chair-elect for 2026

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Democratic Governors Association (DGA) has chosen Gov. Andy Beshear to serve as vice chair of the organization in 2025 and as chair-elect in 2026 during a vote taken during the DGA’s annual meeting in Los Angeles.

At that same meeting, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was elected chair of the group for a full one-year term in 2025. She had been serving as vice-chair but succeeded to the top position after former Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz resigned as chair to become the running mate to Vice-President Kamala Harris during her 2024 Presidential bid.

After his election, Beshear said, “I am grateful to have been elected as vice chair for the 2025 cycle and Chair-Elect for 2026 by my Democratic governor colleagues and look forward to working with Gov. Laura Kelly and the DGA to continue to grow our ranks of Democratic governors in the years to come.

“In Kentucky, we’ve shown that when you focus on bringing people together and the fundamental challenges families are facing every day, Democrats can win anywhere. I’m excited to build on that record to help elect and re-elect Democratic governors across the country so we can continue making a positive difference in our states.”

Kelly told the conference: “I’m proud of the DGA’s success in 2024 and look forward to building on our momentum to win both competitive races in Virginia and New Jersey next year. As Democratic governors, we’re delivering real results for the people of our states and making lives better for millions of Americans by focusing on the issues that matter most.

“It’s what has worked for me in Kansas, where I’ve been able to bring both parties together to attract record business investments, cut costs, improve public education, and stand up for fundamental freedoms, and it’s what works in states across the country. We’re keeping our foot on the gas and ready to get to work in 2025.”



The Democratic Governors Association is an independent voluntary political organization organized to support Democratic governors and candidates across the nation. They represent the Democratic governors in 23 states and four U.S. territories, as well as the mayor of Washington, D.C.