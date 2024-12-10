Prep Sports Report: N.Ky football teams reach century mark in state championship game appearances

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter



Northern Kentucky high school football teams reached the century mark in state championship game appearances last weekend when Beechwood, Cooper and Ryle played in state title games at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.

Beechwood returned with the Class 1A championship trophy on Friday while Cooper and Ryle lost in the Class 5A and 6A finals on Saturday. That gives teams in our area a 62-38 record in 100 state championship games played since the playoffs began in 1959.

There has been at least one Northern Kentucky team in the state finals every year from 1979 to 2024.

When the state playoffs were expanded to four classes in 1975 and six classes in 2007, that increased opportunities for state titles runs.

Local teams played in four of the six 2008 championship games. Three teams reached state finals in 1992, 1994, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2014 and this year.

Highlands has won 23 state championship trophies, followed by Beechwood (18), Covington Catholic (8) and Newport Central Catholic (5). Bellevue and Lloyd both won a pair of state titles and the list concludes with Conner, Holy Cross, Dayton and Ludlow with one title each.

Highlands won the area’s first state football title in 1960 and has compiled a 23-6 record in championship games in four classes. Beechwood has an 18-5 record in two classes.

Northern Kentucky will have teams in all six classes once again for the next two seasons, but there will be some changes in the local district alignments.

St. Henry will make its varsity debut in a six-team Class 2A district that includes Beechwood, Bracken County, Gallatin County, Owen County and Walton-Verona. Highlands is moving to a five-team Class 4A district that includes Covington Catholic, Holmes, Harrison County and Mason County.

CovCath football player receives statewide student-athlete award

Covington Catholic senior Tate Kruer was named Student-Athlete of the Year in football, a statewide award based on athletic and academic achievement, community service and leadership that’s sponsored by Midway University.

Kruer made a team-high 96 tackles with three interceptions as a middle linebacker for the CovCath football team that reached the semifinals in the Class 4A playoffs. He also caught 14 passes for 153 yards as a tight end for the Colonels.

In the classroom, Kruer ranks among the top students in his senior class and achieved a perfect score on the ACT. He’s being recruited by Johns Hopkins and Dartmouth.

Winners of the Student-Athlete of the Year in each sport will be recognized at an awards banquet after the 2024-25 school year ends. One boy and one girl will be named Student-Athlete of the Year across all sports.

Player on region’s first state championship basketball team passes away

David Dixon, a member of the Simon Kenton boys basketball team that won the 1981 state tournament, passed away Dec. 4 at his home in Ft. Mitchell at the age of 61.

Simon Kenton defeated Mason County, 70-63, in the 1981 state championship game that drew a then-record crowd of 19,776 at Rupp Arena. The Pioneers were the first 9th Region basketball team to win a state title and they did it in their first trip to the state tournament.

Dixon scored a team-high 18 points in the historic title game. He was named to the 9th Region all-tournament team after Simon Kenton’s 77-66 victory over Covington Catholic in that championship final.

Visitation and funeral service information is available on the Stanley Funeral Home website.