Northern Kentucky Chamber presents Community Award to KCPL’s Natalie Ruppert

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented the NKY Community Award to Natalie Ruppert with the Kenton County Public Library. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award was given out at the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues event held on Dec. 3. The award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region in recognition of their positive impact on the community.

Under Ruppert’s leadership, the Kenton County Public Library offers more than 40 monthly educational and job search skills classes, and its signature program, the Northern Kentucky Accountability Group, has assisted more than 700 professionals transitioning careers to secure a job in the last six years.

“Natalie Ruppert’s work in launching the Career Navigator Program and leading the library’s workforce development services has elevated the Kenton County Public Library to a national stage by earning recognition as one of the ten key public library workforce programs in 2022,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “These services have helped hundreds of people to search and secure jobs of all types ensuring a stronger Northern Kentucky workforce for everyone. We’re proud to honor her with the NKY Community Award.”

Ruppert received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Allegheny College and then earned her Master’s Degree in Library & Information Science from the University of Kentucky in 2005. The first chapter of her career was spent working in the paper, printing, and recruiting industries before she embarked upon a second career as Reference Librarian at the Covington Library. She later worked as Circulation Manager for the Erlanger Library, then Workforce Development Manager for the library system before landing her current role as the Manager of the Career and Job Services Division.

Ruppert also serves on the NKY Investment Board, the Diocese of Covington School Board, the Kentucky Career Center Leadership Team, and has been on the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues Committee for years. She won the Kentucky State Librarian Award for Community Service in 2014 and two Blue Chip Community Media Awards in 2023.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

