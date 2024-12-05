Notre Dame Academy, Xavier University announce direct admission partnership

Notre Dame Academy (NDA) is excited to announce a new direct admission agreement with Xavier University, beginning with the Class of 2025. This partnership makes NDA the first high school in Northern Kentucky to establish a direct admission program with Xavier University, continuing the school’s commitment to creating exceptional opportunities for its students.



Notre Dame Academy, founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame, and Xavier University, rooted in the Ignatian tradition, share a strong commitment to faith, service, and education. Both institutions emphasize care for the whole person and developing leaders who turn faith into action.

“This partnership between Notre Dame Academy and Xavier University speaks to our shared mission of providing students with a foundation rooted in faith, service, and leadership,” said Jane Kleier, interim president and chief communications officer of Notre Dame Academy. “We are proud to offer our students a pathway to a university that values holistic education and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the world through servant leadership.”



Through this agreement, NDA graduates will receive a $1,831 stackable scholarship in recognition of this partnership, in addition to merit-based scholarships awarded based on criteria previously established by Xavier University.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Notre Dame Academy through this direct admission program, strengthening our shared commitment to educating the whole person. Together, we will empower students to grow intellectually, morally, and socially, preparing them to become compassionate leaders who make a meaningful difference in their communities,” said Michael Garcia, assistant dean of admission at Xavier University.

This partnership with Xavier University highlights Notre Dame Academy’s commitment to providing innovative educational opportunities for its students. Building on NDA’s recent direct admission agreement with Thomas More University, this collaboration establishes NDA as a regional leader in creating direct admission pathways that ensure students have access to a faith-based, high-quality college education. The agreement further strengthens the bond between two institutions that share Catholic values and a mission to empower students to lead and serve.Notr