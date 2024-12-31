NKyTribune’s NewsMatch campaign ends at midnight tonight — get a double-match of your contribution

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

We have come to the end of line today — with deadline at midnight tonight — for the NKyTribune’s annual NewsMatch campaign. We deliberately had a short window this year for a number of reasons, one being that the news got in the way (and that will always be our priority) but another is that we just don’t like “campaign mode” and the constant, mind-boggling requests for donations. We didn’t want to be a nuisance, so I hope we haven’t been.

Tomorrow will be a New Year and a fresh start for all of us. Please be safe, however you choose to celebrate the new year — and stick with us all through 2025 for FREE access to real news offered daily — yes, every day — to our readers.

We are dedicated to what our founders promised and what has been delivered since 2015. Free local news, features, sports, nonprofit, health, education — and more — so that our readers can be more engaged in civic affairs and more empathetic to our neighbors.

The campaign ends at midnight — and any donations will be doubled by the national NewsMatch funders AND doubled again by a local anonymous donor who also believes in the power of local nonprofit news. Just think how far your individual contribution will go.

Donations must be postmarked by December 31, checks must be written no later than TODAY, or donations must be made online by midnight to quality for this double-match.

MAKE THAT ANOTHER DOUBLE OF YOUR GIFT

We have enjoyed — and value — the support we have received from the business community and foundations who have funded us from Day One.

Now, we hope our community of readers will make voluntary contributions — ALL tax deductible because of the Tribune‘s 501-c-3 status as a publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. Our aim is to make voluntary individual support equal to the corporate and business support — and create a sustainable news site that is truly “owned” by the community.

We wish you a happy, productive, and prosperous 2025. And will join you in making the new year the best it can be.

Click the graphic above to donate online or send your check to The Northern Kentucky Tribune, 644 Braddock Ct., Edgewood, Ky. 41017 (Please get it postmarked by December 31.)

Thank you.