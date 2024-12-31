New Year’s day ranks among deadliest on nation’s roadways, make a plan before the party starts

As many prepare for New Year’s celebrations, AAA is reminding drivers and passengers alike of the dangers on the roads this New Year’s holiday, which consistently ranks among the year’s deadliest days for alcohol-related traffic fatalities.

“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 13,524 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2022,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “With many people celebrating the New Year and then getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking, January 1 is a particularly dangerous day on the roads. Even one death from a completely preventable crime is far too many.”

NHTSA data shows December drunk driving deaths are the highest in 15 years, with 1,062 lives lost in drunk driving crashes in December 2022. During the Christmas and New Year holiday periods alone, there were 281 drunk-driving-related deaths in 2022. Between 2018-2022, 4,750 people were killed in December drunk driving crashes. “The tragedy of these deaths is felt year-round, but for many, the holidays are particularly difficult when missing a loved one,” said Weaver Hawkins.

In its annual Traffic Safety Culture Index the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety noted drivers overwhelmingly perceived driving after drinking alcohol (95%) as very or extremely dangerous and 67% believed such a driver would likely be apprehended by police. However, 7% of respondents reported having engaged in this behavior in the past 30 days.

“This driving behavior must change in order to save lives on our roadways,” said Weaver Hawkins.

Sobering drunk driving facts

• In Kentucky, there were 54 crashes involving alcohol between December 30, 2023, and January 1, 2024. These crashes resulted in 2 deaths and 24 injuries. • There were 3,793 crashes involving alcohol in Kentucky in 2023, resulting in 129 deaths and 1,605 injuries. • In December 2022, the most recent data year available, 1,062 people died in drunk driving traffic crashes – the most since 2007. From 2018 to 2022, NHTSA recorded more than 4,750 deaths in drunk driving traffic crashes during the month of December. • Throughout 2022, there were 13,524 people killed nationwide in drunk-driving crashes, representing approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. • In 2022 one person was killed every 39 minutes in a drunk-driving crash on our nation’s roads. • The rate of alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2022 was 2.9 times higher at night than during the day.

Responsible behavior

To strengthen efforts to protect the public against drunk drivers and reduce alcohol-related traffic deaths, AAA Blue Grass is offering important safety advice to New Year’s Eve partygoers: • Always plan ahead to designate a non-drinking driver before any party or celebration begins. • Never get behind the wheel of a car when you’ve been drinking alcohol – even after just one drink. • Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol – even after just one drink. • Do not hesitate to take the keys from friends or family members who may be impaired. • Put apps or numbers for ridesharing/local cab companies in your phone before heading out for the evening. • Be a responsible host in reminding guests to stay safe. Always offer alcohol-free beverages as part of your celebration. • If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself). • Remember: prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs also can impair your ability to drive safely. AAA Blue Grass

