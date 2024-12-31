Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Pres. Jimmy Carter; funeral plans announced

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday directed flags at state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately and to stay at half-staff until sunset Jan. 28 in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100.

Funeral plans for the former president will begin Saturday, Jan. 4 in his hometown of Plains, Ga., and proceed to Atlanta where he will lie in repose at the state capitol under Monday, Jan. 6. On Tuesday, the procession will travel to Washington, D.C. to lie in state as a way for the nation “to pay final tribute,” an honor approved by Congress.

Carter’s state funeral — along with a day of mourning — will be held Thursday, Jan 9, and his body will then be flown back to Plains where a private ceremony will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church, where he was a member and taught Sunday school classes. He will be buried in Plains later that day, next to his late wife of 77 years, Rosaland Carter.

The governor’s action has been made in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code and a proclamation that was issued by the White House on Sunday.

In announcing the Kentucky’s flags at half-staff, Gov. Beshear said,

“Jimmy Carter was a true American. He lived through his faith and values each and every day, lifting up his neighbors and serving our great country through kindness and compassion. Let us all learn from him and honor his memory by leading with love. Britainy and I are praying for the entire Carter family and our country as we mourn the loss of this American hero.”

In the proclamation, President Biden said, “President Carter was a man of character, courage, and compassion, whose lifetime of service defined him as one of the most influential statesmen in our history. He embodied the very best of America: A humble servant of God and the people. A heroic champion of global peace and human rights, and an honorable leader whose moral clarity and hopeful vision lifted our Nation and changed our world.”

President Biden added the former President’s service to the United States did not stop when his term in office ended.

“Following his Presidency, President Carter advanced an agenda that elevated the least among us. Guided by an unwavering belief in the power of human goodness and the God‑given dignity of every human being, he worked tirelessly around the globe to broker peace; eradicate disease; house the homeless; and protect human rights, freedom, and democracy.”

Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from Jan. 20, 1977, to Jan. 20, 1981, and was the longest living President in history, becoming the first to reach the age of 100.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the state to join in this tribute.