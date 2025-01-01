Horizon Community Funds announces 2025 grant cycle for its Community Impact Fund

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will award $110,000 from its Community Impact Fund in 2025 and is now accepting letters of intent.

This marks the largest Community Impact Fund grant cycle since Horizon Community Funds was founded in 2017.

“The Community Impact Fund has allowed us to invest in innovative and essential initiatives that make a difference in Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We’re always inspired by the creativity and dedication of local nonprofits, and we’re excited to have increased resources to support their work in the coming year.”



Letters of intent are currently being accepted. More information about the submission process is available at www.horizonfunds.org/community-impact-fund-grant.



“Our Community Impact Fund has long supported key areas such as education, healthcare, workforce readiness, and addressing food insecurity,” said Kit Andrews, Grantmaking Chair at Horizon Community Funds. “In 2025, we’re fortunate to have even more resources to expand our efforts and tackle emerging challenges. Your continued support empowers this meaningful work, creating a stronger, more vibrant Northern Kentucky for all.”



In the initial stage of the process, nonprofits are asked to describe their funding proposals, including the purpose, requested funding amount, and desired impact. Letters of intent must not exceed two pages and are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 31.

Eligible nonprofits must serve one or more of Northern Kentucky’s Boone, Campbell, or Kenton counties.