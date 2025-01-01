Mike Tussey: Happy New Year 2025 — just in time for good food, football, and resolutions

Smile, you made it! You’re just in time for Ham, Parades, Football and New Year’s Resolutions!



Ready or not. We are now at the quarter century mark and it’s a good bet you rang the New Year in with a BANG.

While you were at a party or relaxing at home, did you watch the ball come down the pole? Well, maybe you fell off to sleep. Were you one of the 22.2 million who watched the 54th annual Dick Clark’s Rockin New Year’s Party with emcee Ryan Seacrest? Where you one of the millions at the stroke of 12 Midnight who practiced a huge hug and kiss either at home or were deep into a party?

Many of us just prefer to stay home in the comfort of our home with our treats, spirits and even good friends. 12 midnight meant that we stopped what we were doing to sing the New Years anthem of AULD LANG SYNE.

Just in case you may want to sing it again, here are the lyrics to assist you as you belt it out one final time:

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind

Should auld acquaintance be forgot and auld lang syne!

For auld land syne, my dear, for auld lang syne, we’ll take a cup of kindness yet, for auld lang syne!

Just for your edification, it’s an old Scottish song that has lasted for centuries. It’s really is a tribute to days gone by while saying farewell while remembering family and friends. It sometimes is used at graduations and even funerals.

Today or course is a federal holiday and the general population has today off. That certainly includes those of us who thought we just might have dinner at a nice restaurant. Bad idea. Most restaurants are closed today, so hope you have a nice ham with all the trimmings and even some pumpkin or pecan pie ready to be devoured.

January 1 also dictates that we make our New Resolutions.

So, to comply – here are a few of mine that I will divulge:

• Grow back the 3 inches in height that I have lost over the last few years as I have shrunk,

• Return to calling Play by Play as I may become the oldest in the nation calling a game,

• Return to the control room and host my “Mike in the Morning Show” ONLY if they let me talk to the people,

• Get back on the treadmill and pass the 3 minute mark,

• Return to competing in the Senior Olympics if I can keep my Voltaren nearby.

If you’re a college football fan, indeed – this is YOUR day.

There may not be a more anticipated season in college football history. The college season is history, the conference champs have been crowned all setting the table for a blockbuster slate of games.

Today, we find the first season of the 12 team playoffs getting underway with quarter finals and semi final games as well.

Here on this wonderful New Year’s Day – you have these three tremendous Bowl games you can watch and munch away:

• PEACH BOWL from Atlanta – # 4 Arizona vs # 3 Texas 1PM ESPN

• ROSE BOWL from Pasadena – #1 Oregon vs # 6 Ohio State 5PM ESPN

• SUGAR BOWL from New Orleans – #2 Georgia vs # 5 Notre Dame 8:45 ESPN.

There is a plethora of other key Bowls on other networks – check your guide.

Amid your feast at home and to prepare you for today’s football schedule, how about the Grand Daddy of New Years Day Parades to keep you entertained? That would be the 136th Rose Bowl Parade from Pasadena beginning at 11 a.m. on the East Coast. It all began back in 1889 and thru the ensuing years has featured floats, horses, college bands and even an orange blossom horse drawn carriage. 800,000 are expected to set up camp along the 5 mile route today. You can catch the parade on CBS, ABC, NBC and Univision.

So, you’re set for this very first day of 2025.

Feel free to nap now and again – after all, it’s your Day.

By the way, since it’s your day here are a few thoughts to supplement your holiday joy – take your choice:

• It’s National Polar Bear Plunge Day. It would absolutely be a frozen adventure for you

• Today is also National Hangover Day. I hope you’re not involved in this celebration

• Be sure and check the parades today because it’s National Mummers Day – not to be confused with “Mummy Day.”

• Since its National Bird Calling Day – feel free to open your kitchen door and call a few birds. Try Caw Caw.

Buckle up. 2025 brings 364 more days and it will be an incredible ride for whatever you have planned.

Someone said once – eat Goose on New Year’s Day for Good Luck – others say, Goose is a no-no.

How about some Black eyed peas, onions along with corn bread and cabbage.

All these are rumored to bring Good Luck – so dig in.

Smile, you can’t have too much Good Luck.

So, from Mrs. T ( Jo ) and me, we wish you prosperity, success and joy! HAPPY NEW YEAR 2025