Abby Smith, a student at Beechwood, named 2026 Division 3 Young Marine of the Year

Abby Smith has been named the 2025 Division 3 Young Marine of the Year. She will travel to Dallas, TX, in April to compete against the other five Divisions Young Marines of the Year for the National Young Marine of the Year Title.

Abby is a student at Beechwood High School. She was on of the top ten graduates of the 2023 National Leadership Academy — Advanced Leadership School in San Pedro, California.

The Young Marines is a national youth organization for boys and girls from age eight through high school graduation.

Abby said her future goal is to attend the United States Naval Academy then sever in the United States Navy. She plans to study mechanical engineering to become a surface warfare officer.

She joined the Northern Kentucky Young Marines in 2019 and is the senior-ranking Young Marine in the unit.

Young Marines emphasizes the core values of teamwork, leadership, and self-discipline and focuses on physical fitness, citizenship through community service, and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.