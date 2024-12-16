Opinion – Judy Harris: Nothing like ‘Christmas Carol’ and good friends to get you into the spirit

“God bless us every one.” Tiny Tim in “A Christmas Carol”

Gloria and I were having lunch in the late fall and bemoaning the commercial hyping of Christmas even back before Halloween was over. She admitted it was hard to get into the Christmas Spirit.

As couples, we hadn’t gone to plays or concerts recently…probably should think about that.

Both of us had seen the ads for “A Christmas Carol” at the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and neither of us had seen the play in the last few years.

That sounded like a good “couples night out.”

That night, we left early enough and got a good parking spot.

The elevator to the lobby. Seats in the lobby to “people watch” for just a little while before the doors to the auditorium opened.

And in we went.

Our husbands probably talked about computers and automobiles.

Gloria and I talked knitting, grandchildren, food prep for the large gatherings and family Christmas traditions.

The play was wonderful, as always.

Scrooge’s past Christmases informed and transformed his present Christmas.

As the play ended, Tiny Tim, atop Scrooge’s shoulders, proclaimed, “God bless us, every one!”

Gloria turned to me, smiled and confessed, “Now I’m in the Christmas Spirit!”

We were in no hurry to leave so we waited until most of the audience had exited then we made our way out to the lobby.

The strolling carolers in period costumes filled the whole area with their joyous Christmas carols.

As we stepped off the elevator in the lower level, “Gloooooooooooria, in excelsis Deo” echoed all around us.

I couldn’t resist, caught her eye and teased, “Gloria, they’re singing your song!”

Her sidelong glance was fleeting. The Spirit of Christmas reigned.

With best wishes to each of you and finding your Spirit of Christmas.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students.