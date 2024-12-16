Registration now being accepted for Winter Adventure at Carter Caves State Resort Park

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Online registration is now underway, as Carter Caves State Resort Park will be welcoming outdoor enthusiasts to experience their annual Winter Adventure Weekend, which takes place Beginning Thursday, Jan. 23, and ending Sunday, Jan. 26.

This annual event features activities including wild and commercial cave tours, hiking, rappelling, winter survival workshops, tree climbing and more. All the activities during the event are flexible, and guests may arrive and depart at their discretion.

General admission cost is $25 per person. Lodging, dining and additional park activities are not included in the price. To make reservations, visit www.winteradventureweekend.com. Limited space is available, and participants must be at least six years old to participate. Be sure to check the website for details and recommended gear.

Carter Caves State Resort Park is located at 344 Caveland Drive in Olive Hill, Kentucky, and is known for having the highest concentration of caves in Kentucky. Accommodations are available at the Lewis Caveland Lodge, along with cottages and a campground.

Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses, with breathtaking views of mountain ranges, waterfalls and wildlife, scenic hiking trails, caves to explore, fishing, boating, kayaking, nationally recognized golf courses, camping, lodges, historic sites, museums and more, offering opportunities for exploration, entertainment and education to Kentuckians and visitors from across the world.

Along with their natural, historic and economic significance, Gov. Andy Beshear has used Kentucky State Parks and their dedicated teams in response to tornadoes, flooding and other natural disasters, by opening their doors to Kentuckians whpo suffered losses during those difficult times.

Kentucky State Parks have planned a series of events and programming throughout the year to celebrate the parks system’s 100th anniversary. For the latest updates and information, visit Celebrating 100 Years (ky.gov). For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.