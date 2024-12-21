St. Elizabeth Healthy Headlines: A Q&A with Dr. Doug Flora, himself a cancer survivor who helps others with cancer care

Dr. Doug Flora is the Executive Medical Director of Oncology Services at St. Elizabeth Cancer Center, overseeing clinical operations, strategic planning and the expansion of cancer programs. He is also the co-founder of the Center for Precision Medicine, Genomic Health. He talks about efforts to bring the highest quality cancer care to Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.

Q: How has St. Elizabeth Cancer Care evolved over the last five years?

Dr. Flora: As we’ve grown this program at St. Elizabeth Healthcare for the last five years, the most significant change I’ve seen is how easily we’ve been able to recruit nationally, adding nearly 40 new providers to the program. We’ve always attracted strong oncologists. However, it’s incredibly exciting to see national leaders approaching us — choosing our Midwest program over more established options once they see all we offer at this growing community-academic hybrid. The quality of care here is at its highest level ever (Go CMS 5-Star) and continues to improve with each new subspecialist recruited to the team.

This combination of homegrown exceptional oncologists and division and subspecialty leaders from academic powerhouses such as Johns Hopkins University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic and MD Anderson Cancer Center fuels our commitment to subspecialized care. Our dedicated nurse navigation, advanced clinical trials, personalized medicine and a fully integrated whole-person care model place us among the best in the country. The synergy between our community roots and the expertise of top-tier specialists sets us apart. It allows us to deliver the highest quality of care to our patients.

Q: What do you believe draws providers to St. Elizabeth over other programs across the country?

Dr. Flora: Our recruitment success is a total team effort. Once people come to St. Elizabeth, it’s easy to show them how special this place is. Our entire team — nurses, oncologists, specialists and support staff — works together with a shared commitment to provide outstanding care. This culture of collaboration makes a real difference. It’s a big reason why top providers are choosing St. Elizabeth as the place they want to be.

Q: St. Elizabeth recently received a CMS 5-star rating. What does that achievement mean for the cancer program?

Dr. Flora: The CMS 5-star rating reflects our commitment to excellence and the highest quality of patient care. It is a point of pride for our entire team. It signifies the quality of our services and our dedication to continuously raise the bar. We’re excited to keep adding more specialized providers and expanding access to our comprehensive cancer services for patients across the Midwest. This 5-star rating helps us attract top providers to our program, which benefits our patients as we grow and enhance our services.

Q: What differentiates St. Elizabeth Cancer Care from other cancer centers?

Dr. Flora: The unique strength at St. Elizabeth is the blend of local talent and renowned specialists from top academic institutions. This combination allows us to deliver subspecialized care in a setting that feels very personal to our patients. In addition to our advanced clinical trials, integrated whole-person care model and nurse navigation, we offer specialized services like precision diagnostics, where we utilize the latest imaging and genetic testing to inform treatment plans tailored specifically to each person’s condition. Our integrative therapies — such as oncology rehabilitation, nutritional counseling and emotional wellness support — further enhance patient care. These services address the physical aspects of cancer and help patients manage symptoms and maintain their quality of life throughout treatment. Our comprehensive, compassionate approach creates a supportive environment that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Q: Can you tell us more about the clinical trials and personalized medicine offered at St. Elizabeth?

Dr. Flora: We are committed to bringing the latest treatments to our patients through clinical trials. Many of the trials offer cutting-edge options that wouldn’t otherwise be available in our region. Personalized medicine is another cornerstone of our program. We tailor treatment plans based on each patient’s unique genetic makeup and cancer type. This level of individual care enhances treatment outcomes and minimizes unnecessary side effects, which is always a priority.

Q: How does the St. Elizabeth nurse navigation program benefit patients?

Dr. Flora: Our nurse navigators are a critical part of the team. They work closely with patients from the moment they receive a diagnosis, guiding them through each step of treatment. Their consistent support ensures patients have a compassionate point of contact who can answer questions, coordinate care and connect patients with resources. The feedback we receive from patients about the guidance and comfort provided by our nurse navigators is overwhelmingly positive.

Q: What role does whole-person care play in your cancer treatment approach?

Dr. Flora: Whole-person care is essential to what we do. Cancer affects more than just the body — it impacts mental health, family dynamics and overall quality of life. St. Elizabeth has a fully integrated support system that includes counseling, wellness programs and nutrition services. This approach means we care for patients in every aspect of their health, which we believe significantly improves their experience and outcomes.

Care for Every Step of the Cancer Journey

